Every headline, every revelation about exactly which of America's most closely guarded secrets Donald Trump took to Mar-a-Lago to rub all over his grundle, is worse than the last. What's the latest? Oh, just that it looks like Trump was holding intel that could put human intelligence sources in danger, which is entirely expected when you think about it, considering how offended Trump always was that there might be spies looking over the shoulders of America's avowed enemies, AKA Trump's favorite world leaders.

Hey, remember that time in 2017 when the CIA had to extract our highest-level HUMINT source in the Kremlin, the one critical to the assessment that Vladimir Putin had personally directed the 2016 election attack for Trump's benefit, against Hillary Clinton?

Yeah, it's kind of unsettling to hear that Trump squirreled that sort of intel off to Mar-a-Lago. It really opens up a whole barrel of questions about what kind of traitor-level crimes we might be dealing with here.

So obviously this would be a good time for Trump's faithful taint-lickers in the Republican Party, people like Lindsey Graham, to just casually and innocently suggest that if Trump were to be prosecuted, then he's just saying there would probably be "riots in the streets." You wouldn't want "riots in the streets," now would you? It's not like Trump has incited a terrorist attack against the country when his back was against the wall before, oh wait, he has .

Here's what Graham said on Sunday night:

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information,” said Sen. Lindsey O. Graham on Fox News, there will be “riots in the streets.”

Oh no, what's going to happen, they gonna attack the Capitol again? Because this time there won't be any sycophants in the Pentagon with their thumbs up their assholes (allegedly!) when the calls begging for help come in, and the commander-in-chief won't be sitting in the White House throwing ketchup at the wall or watching the riot footage on Fox News and clapping his hands.

Fuck off .



America's greatest domestic threat saw this and he sure did repost it (on his Grandpas Only social media network for Grandpas Only), thus amplifying the threat:



“Trump just posted the clip of Lindsey Graham threatening riots if he’s prosecuted” — Christian Vanderbrouk 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@Christian Vanderbrouk 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻) 1661738079

Oh yeah? Y'all gonna attack America again? Fucking try it.

"Mommy, why do the tanks chasing the Trump terrorists have numbers on their backs like we're at a 10K race?"

"Oh, I guess they're letting people sponsor them or something."

"Neat! Can we go get ice cream?"

Yesterday, Trump kept shitposting, kept inciting, and certainly appeared to call for FBI agents to revolt on his behalf.

When are FBI agents going to say "we aren't going to take it anymore" like they did in 2016, he asked. When will they go "nuts" like they did when the FBI refused to LOCK HER UP Hillary Clinton, simply because there was no case against her?

SPEAKING OF HILLARY CLINTON!

As Greg Sargent notes in the Washington Post , there was another component to Lindsey Graham's bellyaching, something that took it beyond a simple threat that Trump's supporters will further terrorize America if the human anal fissure they worship is indicted.

“Most Republicans, including me, believe that when it comes to Trump, there is no law,” Graham seethed in that Fox appearance . “It’s all about getting him.”



Graham then called the 2016 FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email practices a “debacle.” Graham predicted “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted precisely because she was not prosecuted, which would constitute an unfair double standard.

In case you want to go back and refresh your memory of how Hillary Clinton didn't do literally anything worthy of an indictment, we explained that thoroughly six years ago. The FBI and 900 Republican-led congressional committees investigated Hillary Clinton's emails — over and over and over again! — and couldn't find dick to prosecute. The Justice Department inspector general investigated and found zero reason to prosecute Hillary Clinton.

Truly, the worst thing Hillary Clinton did was she acted a bit like a Boomer about email security best practices while serving as secretary of State.

All these years later, not a damn one of these Republican fools could actually explain what it is they think Hillary Clinton did with her emails, not if you held a gun to their heads. All they know is that — again, all these years later — their supporters still break out into mangy Pavlovian rabid dog-gasms at the mere mention of her name.

So they say "BUT HILLARY!" and think that absolves Donald Trump of whatever actual treason he may have committed. And they think it's cool to say that if he faces consequences (for actual crimes) and she doesn't (for whatever they think she did in their deranged hallucinations) then they have a free pass to do more terrorist attacks to America.

They think, as Sargent notes, that if he goes to prison (for crimes) and she doesn't (for not crimes), that "constitutes unequal treatment before the law."

Therefore, they're threatening criminal riots in the streets.

Again, fuck you. This is the real world. This is not your Tiananmen Square, you dumb fucking cows.

In the summer of 2016, after an exhaustive investigation, and after then-FBI Director James Comey finally sat down with Hillary Clinton for three and a half hours and asked her what's up with all her emails about yoga and "The Good Wife," he explained to the American people — with a hell of a lot of preening editorializing — that "no reasonable prosecutor" would bring charges against Hillary Clinton.

Later that year, the FBI found a few copies of the same emails on Anthony Weiner's peener weener laptop, and Comey skullfucked the election by announcing, 11 days before the election, that the investigation had been reopened. Then, a few days later, he was like OOPS, that was nothing, I am sorry, my bad! Oh no, did I hurt the election?

If Trump is indicted, the Justice Department will have to prove its case, whether it's obstruction of justice, espionage, a combination of those or something more horrible. And they'll have to explain it. And a jury — or juries, depending on how many crimes he ultimately ends up on the hook for, and whether investigations get merged, etc. — will have to agree that they have proven their case. That, indeed, would be the very definition of equal application of the law .

And if that means the loser's going to prison, that's what it means. And if a bunch of his loser supporters also would like to go to prison, then riot and see what happens.

Maybe they can cry to the judge during their trials about how hurtful it was that Joe Biden called them "semi-fascists."

“I'm having a hard time keeping track of whether we're complaining about Joe Biden calling hardcore MAGA supporters semi-fascist or threatening that hardcore MAGA supporters will resort to paramilitary street violence if their maximum leader is subject to ordinary legal penalties.” — Josh Marshall (@Josh Marshall) 1661810347

