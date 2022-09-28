Any new Maggie Haberman breaking news today, perhaps more about Donald Trump whispering at her in 2021 that he stole all these really bitchin' state secrets, just tremendous stuff, and took them to Mar-a-Lago? No, we did that yesterday.

Instead, today we will examine Haberman's evidence that Trump is a homophobic racist transphobe. Crazy allegations, we know, but we're sure she brought the receipts.

Just kidding, we know all these things to be true.

But Haberman tells a story, as Rolling Stone reports, of Trump seeing people of color in the White House and just assuming they were waiters and treating them as such and it is still just wow. He had just become president, in January '17, and he looked at a bunch of staffers for Democratic lawmakers like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and said "why don't you get" the food. Because of how they were not white.

Reince Priebus freaked out. Oh no, Mr. President! Those people aren't the help!

And then there's this, where he knew why a mixed race woman he dated was so smart:

The book describes Trump’s relationship with Kara Young, a model he dated for multiple years who had a Black mother and a white father. Soon after meeting Young’s parents, Trump joked that she had inherited her beauty from her mother and her intelligence “from her dad, the white side.” Trump laughed at his own joke. Young didn’t, and, according to the book, voiced her displeasure.

And then there's the story Haberman tells about Trump's private West Wing bathroom, which he would tell everybody he'd had totally renovated. He had not. They just changed the toilet seats. But:

During one of the times he claimed to have renovated Trump made a remark emphasizing his desire for the changes: ”You understand what I’m talking about.”



The guest, Haberman writes, “interpreted [the remark] to mean Trump did not want to use the same bathroom as his Black predecessor.”

Hmmmmmm, is he an unhinged racist, how can we tell, how can we telllllllllll?

What About The Gayphobic Transphobic Stuff?

It's just so charming, the way Trump as a white supremacist bigot just says things and assumes everybody else understands and agrees. The Daily Beast's story begins with a Haberman account of Trump doing debate prep in 2016, answering a hypothetical question about whether a trans person should be allowed to use the toilet that corresponded with their real gender. Reince Priebus is in this story too, roleplaying as a trans girl asking the question. (Sounds like Reince Priebus was around for a lot of these things, hmmmmm!)

And so:

Without missing a beat, Trump said he had a question.



“Cocked or decocked?” Trump asked.



Offering up a “blank stare,” the group was taken aback.



“Decocked?” an unspecified individual in the room responded.



Trump then began making “a chopping gesture.” “With cock or without cock?” he said.

Again, just charming. It's not just that he's a bigot, it's that he's a classless pig with no breeding who just says things like that.

Somebody asked him what difference it made. Oh, it makes a difference, he said.

“What if a girl was in the bathroom and someone came in, lifted up a skirt, and a schlong was hanging out,” Trump continued.

We think Donald Trump may be confused about what people do in the bathroom.

Haberman reports that back in the 1980s at the height of AIDS, Trump would call reporters to find out if people he'd shook hands with were gay. Apparently he's always been obsessed with whether people are gay. And if he thought they were:

Trump also tended to bully those who were gay, not to their faces. Instead, behind closed doors.



In particular, former Trump Organization executive Alan Marcus said Trump would “belittle” another executive that Trump believed was gay as a “queer” and “bragged that he paid the executive less.”

Like we said, just charming. Also charming is the account of how, once at a 1980s fancy schmancy dinner when he was with Ivana, he went on a whole tangent about how much "pussy hair" Brazilian women have.

So those are some cool new excerpts from Maggie Haberman's book!

We'd do a big story like the Washington Post did on how Haberman reports that Trump threatened to bomb drug labs in Mexico all the time when he was president, except for how that story came out in Mark Esper's book months ago and we knew it already.

