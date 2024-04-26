Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Liz Cheney’s got a point: Trump scumbags defied subpoenas from the House January 6 Select Committee, but then gave minute-by-minute testimony of Trump’s actions to Jack Smith’s grand jury. So if Sam Alito and pals end up quashing Smith’s case (Evan link) so it can’t be heart until after the election, well, fuck them even harder is what! (Greg Sargent at The New Republic)

If there is one thing we know about Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee (HORCK!), it’s that she is a godly woman of the lord o.O (CNN)

Deeper on how Joe Biden’s overtime rule saved the 40-hour workweek from constant creep. (The New Republic)

I can’t even read this, the first paragraph — about polls trusting Trump on “inflation” and “economy” by 22 points — makes my head spin so badly. But anyway, Eric Levitz says that in it he will elucidate the four main points of TRUMP’S ADVISORS LITERALLY SHOWING HOW TRUMP IS GOING TO RAISE PRICES ON THINGS, WHAT THE FUCK. My poor little brains. (Vox)

I enjoy an Airbnb, I do! And I managed to not be homeless the first several years I owned Wonkette, when I was making $2000 for an entire year, by taking in the world’s greatest tourists (Australians) as lodgers, and I loved every minute of it. But when you’re a “real estate investor” complaining the returns on your NINE AIRBNB’S IN TULSA are too small portions, then nobody can rent an actual home and you are an asshole. Anyway, this other lady was “the Queen of Airbnb” and then she was a grifter conner who fled the state! (Business Insider)

Detroit mansion or GTFO:

Recently, I read about venture capitalist Marc Andreessen putting his 12,000-square-foot mansion in Atherton, California, which has seven fireplaces, up for sale for $33.75 million. This was done to spend more time, one supposes, at the $177 million home he owns in Paradise Cove, California; or the $34 million one he bought beside it; or the $44.5 million one in a place called Escondido Beach. Upon reading this, I realized it was time to stop procrastinating and tell you all a story I’ve been meaning to set down for a long time now about the time I visited that house (the cheap $33.75 million one, I mean).

Click. (Rick Perlstein at The American Prospect)

Idaho AG says doctors are lying, nobody’s airlifting women out of Idaho for abortions to save their lives. I know whom I believe! (Abortion, Every Day)

Our Liz on RFK Jr. and lawyers he has known before (and hired to sue bloggers for reporting accurately on his bullshits, for “free speech” probably). Of course with our Liz you never want to miss a post, but for sure don’t miss this post. (Law and Chaos)

This by futurist Cassidy Steele Dale on why we won’t have another Civil War is really amusingly written, and I think he might be trying out for Wonkette, in which case he’s hired! But the whole time I kept yelling at my computer WHAT ABOUT THE MILITIAS CASSIDY WHAT ABOUT THE MILITIAS. (Cassidy Steele Dale)

Sara Nelson the flight attendant organizer must have Two Naomis Syndrome every time Sara Nelson the Seattle City Council president (?) does something shitty about labor. (Publicola)

From the comments, the jarheads vs. the AI. Jarheads win! (Unilad)

Welcome to my Icelandic hotel, which I live in and I own! (The Blue Lagoon)

Six ways you know that restaurant is bad. DO NOT CONGRATULATE! (Food and Wine)

