Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I’ve been worried about the downballot races lately, with Vice President Kamala Harris hoovering up every dollar that has ever existed. Well, me of little faith; she’s sending $25 million to help get the House, Senate, and statehouses she (and we!) needs to GET SHIT DONE. (Politico)

Want to read some housing nerds gush nerd stuff about Kamala Harris’s housing plan? Well here you go! (NHC)

Get Your Wonkette Kamala Merch!

Thank God the media was there to absolve Trump of his disgraceful Arlington National Cemetery desecration. Otherwise, people might have gotten the idea he’d done something wrong. (Parker Molloy) Meanwhile, John McCain’s son Jimmy, also a veteran, is incensed. Incensed enough to tell the news he’s voting for the Democrat lady. (CNN)

House Democrats, led by Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia, are probing the possible $10 million bribe from Egypt Trump might have possibly received! About fuckin time! (House Oversight Democrats)

Why JD Vance is so bad at “joking” like Trump (who is also bad at “joking” like Trump). (Hayes Brown at MSNBC)

Amanda Marcotte on how the JD Vance incel Right going after Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, is going to splash back on those creeps. (And Amanda didn’t even mention my very favorite tweet about Emhoff, which I can’t find now but was something like, “You’re trying to tell me a *biological female* has armpit hair?”) Anyway! (Salon)

You know you don’t have to be mad at the men who were pro-life or just didn’t give it much thought until their wives had bad pregnancies; you could just be glad they’re going out of their way now to help other men see the light! (Also, I used to be pro-life too. It’s even in my book, and it’s mortifying.) (Gift link Washington Post)

Trump judge psychic that we would note he’s a Trump judge in his very twee and smug decision invalidating bans on firearms on Illinois public transit, because the Framers in the 1700s didn’t say “you can’t have a gun on the subway.”

(Order)

Talia Lavin is yelling about milk! (Talia Lavin is correctly yelling about milk.) (Button Down)

National Novel Writing Month now says that using AI to write your novel is just fine, and anyone who says it isn’t is ableist. Related: National Novel Writing Month now sponsored by the AI. (NaNoWriMo)

Larry Householder used to be speaker of the Ohio House. Since the Supreme Court legalized bribery for elected officials, he is trying to appeal his conviction for taking $60 million from the power company he then gifted back $1.2 billion in taxpayer bailout. But here is a bummer: This cat from the Brennan Center says bribery is still illegal actually. How could that be? (Brennan Center)

The glitch that was showing all subscribed members as still needing to PAY THE FUCK UP has FINALLY been fixed, so if that button below is still yelling at you to subscribe, your credit card may have lapsed! But how do you fix it? It is so easy, just go to www.wonkette.com/account and there you can update your credit card numbers. If you’re donating through Paypal or Patreon instead of through Substack and need help checking whether you’re current (or want me to update you here so it stops yelling at you!), you can email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

This is the button you click to keep your Wonkette rolling in your hard earned dough!

Money for nothing

Oh hey, it’s the tenth anniversary of the first day of Shy’s and my first date! (Our date was 24 days long, the 24th day of which I moved in with him in Montana from LA. It was a good date.) HI SHYYYYY HIIII.

LURVE.

The youngest skinniest people who ever lived.

Leave a comment