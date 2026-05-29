Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

This hed gif explainer is a puffin piece: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/a-strolling-charadriiform-gathers

Also there’s a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/049246ba-52b3-4312-9ada-aec849510202?utm_source=share

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
4h

ANKLE RECOVERY UPDATE

The good news is that I am finally back on my feet. I'm still using crutches, and standing for any length of time I'm proving difficult, mainly because it's hurting my knees and my back.

I'm hopeful that June will be the last month i leave you all without a Cakes We Like post. I'm going to aim to get you a July post, even if it is something that's a lot simpler than I'd usually make and relies on a few cheeky shortcuts.

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