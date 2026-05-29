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Good morning to you! Here’s your damn tabs!

Oh are we doing ceasefire again? Nobody knows, certainly not Trump, who is threatening to blow up Oman now, why not. (Noah Berlatsky at Public Notice)

E. Jean Carroll is Trump’s Final Boss. Good Laura Bassett on Trump’s rapist hits. (Nightcap)

The Supreme Court wouldn’t hear a case from Florida suing California and Washington for the tort of Let Illegals Drive Trucks Sometimes, and Clarence Thomas is pretty sure that’s a warrin’. (Balls and Strikes)

Louisiana Republicans managed to put every Black voter in the state into one district. Boy, they are good at this! (NOLA)

Trump on the $250, because fuck it. (Yahoo! News)

Meanwhile, his Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins has cut 700,000 children off SNAP — just in the 12 states with data available. (CBPP)

Meanwhile again, $5 million for coating horse statues in gold. (NOTUS)

A LOT of our longtime subscribers are having to cancel. If you are able and just never got around to it, we invite you to LOVE US! We have so many writers to feed and mouths to yell out of!

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Trump will make the list of voters, then he will send the list of voters to the Post Office and they mayn’t deliver mail ballots to anyone else, and a Trump judge just said that’s fine. (NPR)

Yikes, this seems to be the second time “Students for Trump” founder Ryan Fournier has assaulted a girlfriend with a deadly weapon? Yikes! (Defector)

The private equity vultures are buying up all your apartment buildings, hope you love mold and roaches! (Popular Info)

The Pentagon loaned a Trump Jr. company $620 million after the White House demanded it? Is that bad? (ProPublica)

New 60 Minutes chief sounds like idiot. (Semafor)

Let’s all sue the January 6 crime-droog slushfunders for 3x their payments! (The American Prospect)

The “anxious” masculinity of Texas Republican men. (Paul Waldman)

Cake we like (previously):

Gen Z has a mission, should they choose to accept it: Destroy AI. (Harvard Gazette)

This week’s Wonkette movie night is The Philadelphia Story, available for free with ads on Tubi and Plex; free on OK RU; $3.99 in the usual places. Join ZiggyWiggy Saturday night at 9 p.m. Eastern!

Parties upcoming! MONTREAL (June 14), JUST ADDED DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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