Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

So another neighbor seems to be moving out and they had left a small pile of stuff for people to grab, some books, picture frames, puzzles, a little table and chair.

I grabbed a couple picture frames and the little table for my balcony.

People were going through and grabbing stuff, great way to give things a new life.

BUT THEN a storm threatened!

The last remaining books and odds and ends would be ruined and end up as trash clogging the sidewalk and street.

So a brave ziggywiggy ran out and moved it under the bus stop. Then I took the chair which is an awesome 1970's type wood dining chair that totally reminds me of my grandma's place.

So now the remaining books and a puzzle can still find a new home.

yay for happy endings!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

A red-winged blackbird has its eye on you!

I finally got the shot of one these birds that I have been trying to get for a few weeks now.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-256380766?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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