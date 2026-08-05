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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
21m

Harry just needs a little backpack and he would look like he was waiting for the school bus on his first day.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-308543666?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
20m

Good job, Haley Stevens! That's how you do it!

And of course that asshole Mike Rogers would do this, because that kind of sadopopulism has brought Republicans to the promised land. In state after state they've won in spite of (or even in some cases because) heaping vile blood libel upon innocent immigrants. The darker the skin the better.

This is the SAME reason by the way, that America's Pilonidal Cyst frequently writes out Barack HUSSEIN Obama. It's to emphasize his OTHERness, because as a Black man he doesn't have the presumption of belonging in this shithole country. It's the same reason his and only HIS birth certificate is questioned as a President.

So it makes sense for Rogers to do this; it'll work on the reanimated goat brains that support his party.

But the good news is we can outnumber them. With the primary over, it's time to get the job done. The only semblance of a check on Maladministration 2.0, and America's Pilonidal Cyst himself, is a Democratic impeachment+removal-sized Congress. Is your registration active? Check it often!

Remember, if your vote wasn't powerful Republicans wouldn't work so hard to prevent it.

Mount up!

And Don't Give Up The Ship!

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