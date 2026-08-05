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Thesaurus Wrecks 2547's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks 2547
2h

Where was this scrutiny from Jake when he was moderating the Presidnetial Debate with Donald Trump?

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Shawn K. Younkin's avatar
Shawn K. Younkin
2h

It's because miller is a lying piece of shit scumbag.

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