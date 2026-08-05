Just a few weeks ago, after Democrat Graham Platner ended his US Senate campaign in Maine after several women came forward accusing him of sexual assault, Republicans took some time to congratulate themselves on how they would have gotten him to drop out after the first accusations dropped, or even after they learned about his Nazi tattoo ... had the tattoo or the allegations been on the other foot.

You know, like they stood strong and principled when Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, Pete Hegseth, Cory Mills, Roy Moore, etc. etc. were credibly accused of (or adjudicated responsible for) assaulting women, or how they’ve responded to every Nazi/White Nationalist-related scandal they’ve had for the last decade or so.

And yet, strangely enough, many of them are choosing to stick by Rep. Max Miller, who has now been accused of physical abuse by three women — or they are at least going on record that it’s none of their business, as House Speaker Mike Johnson said, or suggesting that it should just be left to his family or voters to deal with, as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Senator Jon Husted have said.

Meanwhile, Miller made the bold decision to attempt to convince America of his innocence by going on CNN and trying to gaslight Jake Tapper, which is definitely not something that anyone accused of domestic violence has ever been known to do.

It … did not go well for him.

I will tell you this much, after watching that interview — there is not a woman alive who will watch it and think, for one second, that he’s innocent. I don’t care what her political persuasion is. There is something in his tone of voice, in the way he responds to criticism, in the way he pretends he didn’t just flat out lie when he obviously did, that … well, you can’t help but feel it in your bones.

Tapper started out by asking him if he, as his former father-in-law, Republican Senator Bernie Moreno had asserted, had refused to return a stuffed blue bunny his daughter cannot sleep without. But, instead of saying “No, I did not do that,” as a person who definitely did not do that would say, he said, “Jake, I would agree that if that were true, that would be incredibly disturbing and that the senator would be right,” before launching into a diatribe about how if his daughter said she were being abused that he would not have waited so long to come forward and suggesting that Moreno only did so because he was afraid that Miller was going to “expose a deeply impersonal, embarrassing matter” on his livestream.

We can assume that the “deeply impersonal, embarrassing matter” is related to the rumors that Moreno is gay, which stem from a 2008 Adult Friend Finder profile associated with an email address he used that stated he was looking for “young guys to have fun with” and “men for 1-on-1 sex.” A former intern took credit for the page, claiming it was an “aborted prank” he had planned to pull on Moreno.

Ironically, many people have speculated that the reason Moreno was silent for so long was because Miller had some kind of proof that he is gay and was blackmailing him, although I’d say the most plausible explanation was that he was told either by his daughter or other people involved in the situation not to address it publicly.

At another point in the interview, Miller complained that he had played audio of his two-year-old daughter saying, “I do not want to go to mommy’s. I do not want momm’s and I do not feel safe” for CNN’s Lauren Fox when she interviewed him, but that it had not made it to air. Tapper then asked him about how his wife said that their daughter told her in front of the people at Family Services “Daddy kill you” and “Daddy angry” and “Daddy's house is scary.” Miller then said that his daughter was two years old and cannot “string sentences together like that.”

Tapper pointed out that he had just said that his daughter had said something similar about his ex-wife, but instead of addressing that very obvious discrepancy, he just started going off about “due process.”

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Where things really went off the rails, however, was when we got to the point in the interview when Tapper repeatedly asked him why three women who don’t know one another — his ex-wife, his ex-girlfriend (and former White House Press Secretary) Stephanie Grisham, and the woman from his high school who told Mother Jones that he pushed her down a flight of stairs for rejecting his advances — would all lie about him.

Weirdly, he did not have an answer for that. Instead of explaining why three women who did not know one another, two of whom are Republican operatives who ostensibly want Republicans to win elections, would make up such terrible lies about him, he gushed about how Trump had faced similar accusations in 2016 (and many more after that) but refused to drop out and ended up winning his election, and that he planned to do the same.

I guess it’s lucky that he has so many, many role models in the Republican Party when it comes to not taking accountability for their behavior. Lucky for us, anyway, because if he doesn’t drop out, that just gives Democratic candidate Brian Poindexter an even better chance of beating his ass.

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