Last December, a New York jury ordered the grotesque husk of Rudy Giuliani to pay the fuck up to two Georgia election workers he had defamed when he lobbed meritless allegations that they had engaged in election chicanery to try and steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

More specifically, the jury awarded the workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, $148 million to compensate for Giuliani’s lies wrecking their lives and bringing death threats down on their heads from legions of angry Trumpers. Rudy immediately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a nakedly transparent attempt to shield his assets.

Then on Friday, a judge dismissed the bankruptcy case, which means Rudy finally has to start coughing up the cash to Freeman, Moss, and his other creditors.

From CNN:

Judge Sean Lane of the federal bankruptcy court in New York made the decision partly because of Giuliani’s lack of transparency after he filed for bankruptcy more than six months ago.

It’s not just the lack of transparency into his finances. Rudy being Rudy, he’s just been a stubborn dick about the whole thing.

For example, the former mayor claims to be worth about $10.6 million, $9.5 million of which is tied up in his apartment on the Upper East Side and a condo he owns in Palm Beach. His creditors started by trying to get him to sell the latter. From Lane’s opinion:

In that motion, the Committee argued that maintaining the condominium in Florida is a drain on estate resources and that “the Debtor appears to have no interest in monetizing this asset, contrary to his fiduciary duty to maximize the value of the estate for the benefit of his creditors.”

So Giuliani has this judgment against him that he could start satisfying by selling this asset, and he just … doesn’t want to. Probably should have thought of that before he started slinging bullshit about Freeman and Moss.

Giuliani has also refused to turn over any financial records at all for several LLCs of which he is the sole owner, a couple of which have reportedly received shady wire transfers from somewhere in recent weeks. As for his personal finances:

Mr. Giuliani has not fully met his obligation to file certain schedules and lists detailing his financial condition, including a list of creditors, a schedule of assets and liabilities, a statement of current income and current expenditures, and a statement of financial affairs.

Yr Wonkette can only wonder what Rudy has been doing these last six months while welching on his debts and blowing right through a court-set budget of a stingy $43,000 per month. Besides losing his law license and hawking cheap-ass coffee beans with his name and image on the packaging, that is.

The creditors are aware of a few assets, at least: a Mercedes, a collection of luxury watches, three Yankees World Series rings. All of which they can now try to seize and sell for relative pennies.

Imagine that the Yankees gave you diamond-studded World Series rings simply because you happened to be the mayor when they won a couple of championships, and you now are going to lose them because you’re a greedy drunk with the moral compass of a serial killer and a raging boner for Donald Trump of all people. Proving once again that Yankees fans, in addition to being insufferable, are also really dumb.

According to CNN, Giuliani’s creditors are “furious” that he has been giving them the runaround, and they told the judge this week that they were at the end of their rope:

The creditors argued to the judge in recent days that Giuliani was exploiting the bankruptcy system to avoid having to pay his debts, and was acting in bad faith. That accusation prompted outbursts from Giuliani in court, claiming he was the one being defamed.

Yes, Rudy is claiming that he is the victim here.

Rudy also says he is going to appeal the defamation verdict and fight Moss and Freeman in court if they try to put the liens they are legally entitled to on his sad little portfolio. It’s a hell of a way to spend one’s golden years, we’ll say that for him.

