Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

How quaint, people being sacked for not following the job responsibilities.

I kid, that's something that happens to regular people in the USA, just not the wealthy and powerful.

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Free beach's avatar
Free beach
2h

Supremes gave Steve bannon get out of jail free card. I hate these people.

The lawless dick tatership continues unchecked.

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