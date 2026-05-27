Wonkette

Wonkette

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jaspersdad's avatar
jaspersdad
3h

"When I paid $200 for 3 bags of groceries today, I thought to myself, “I’m sure glad they’re having a UFC fight on the White House lawn”"

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
4h

Which biker gang wears a sweater vest with a leather jacket, Hell's Accountants?

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