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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3hEdited

The most corrupt Supreme Court in U.S. history continues to dismantle American democracy unchecked.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
2h

Yet another reminder that the courts are 𝑨𝑳𝑾𝑨𝒀𝑺 on the ballot. And should the Democrats take the Senate, under no circumstances do they ever, ever, ever vote to confirm a SC Justice. Whether by death or retirement (the stronger bet, loads of cash to quit early) any seat that becomes vacant is not to be filled. McConnell broke this thing, and these are the rules we play by now.

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