Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3h

OT but it's appalling.

https://bsky.app/profile/gregsargent.bsky.social/post/3mcd7jzvnbc2t

The DOJ wants to investigate Good's widow.

Reply
Share
13 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
2hEdited

OT: ICE beat up the president of the Minneapolis City Council. He called it a military occupation.

Reply
Share
22 replies
375 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture