There’s a deal in the Senate to end the government shutdown, after Republicans pinkie-promised to have a vote on ACA subsidies next month, and to fund SNAP, and eight Democrats caved. More details to come. (NBC)

But it sounds bad.

Trump has proclaimed THE THANKSGIVING is cheaper, though it is not, because Walmart is offering a “cheaper” meal package … with less food in it. In reality, grocery prices are up 3 percent over last year. Sad. (NBC / Visual Capitalist)

And Trump has released his health care plan. It is no plan! “I believe that the money should go directly to THE PEOPLE to purchase better Healthcare, and create competition,” he TruthSocialed. No plan has always been the plan! (TruthSocial / TNR)

His plan for The Housing is also out! It is 50-year mortgages.

Cornell University is the latest to cave to the regime’s demands to get its federal funding back, to the tune of $60 million: they pledged to put extra $30 million to agriculture research, and then pay $30 to the government directly, for whatever it is they did, woke blah blah blah. Cornell president is calling paying the bribe a win because the government agreed to not install monitors to dictate and approve who the university hires and what they teach. Un-fuckin’real! (ABC)

Braver than Cornell is pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who snapped back after Kristi Noem’s DHS stole her song “All American Bitch” to score a propaganda video “don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.” Glowered back the government with the royal WE, “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.” (IBTimes)

In Oregon, US District Judge and Trump appointee Karin J. Immergut has permanently barred him from deploying the National Guard there, finding that the government bad-faith lied about the number of National Guard troops it had the ground, and with histrionic tales that Portland was “war ravaged” and in open rebellion, with “ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa” and “crazy people” who “try to burn down buildings, including federal buildings” every night, when instead footage showed a bunch of people in inflatable costumes having a dance-off. (NBC)

In Chicago, the National Guard is still TRO-ed from deploying, and Border Patrol has been ordered to quit deploying gas and pepper balls on people at people for doing the First Amendment. But Border Patrol is still trying to be dicks! Following an interfaith service in front of the ICE facility— because ICE will not let faith leaders in to provide any kind of services or ministry to detainees— an “anonymous representative” (or maybe a crank?) called one of the faith leaders to declare: “There is no more prayer in front of building or inside the building because this is the state and it’s not [of a] religious background.” Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills says he’s “dumbfounded” and is trying to get to the bottom of it. (Block Club Chicago)

Meanwhile police zip-tied and dragged away 14 moms in front of the facility who were blocking the road protesting the kidnapping of a daycare teacher by armed goons in front of her screaming class of toddlers. Resistance is growing! (Chicago Tribune archive link)

And get your whistles and phone cameras ready, Maryland! Because contract proposals for administrative space in Baltimore and Hyattsville seem to show that ICE is planning to ramp up its presence there in the near future, possibly as soon as before Thanksgiving. Fuck you, Baltimore! (WYPR / Below The Beltway)

Noem wants to deport 600,000 immigrants by the end of the year, and has a blank check for expenses. So she ordered 10 Spirit Airlines planes, for deportations and her own personal travel. But that the planes she ordered did not belong to Spirit, because Spirit had filed for bankruptcy, and also the planes were engines-sold-separately. And DHS underlings have been infighting, because even as they’re Kavanaugh-kidnapping every brown person who crosses their path they have still been unable to meet the 3,000-detainees-a-day quotas the regime has set for them. (Wall Street Journal gift link)

Alexander Smirnov, the ex–FBI informant who was gonna be James Comer’s HUNTER BIDEN star witness until— fiddlebritches!— he was forced to admit to lying about any Biden-Burisma connection, just got quietly released from prison only a few months into his six-year prison sentence. (The New Republic)

“Mark Zuckerberg Opened an Illegal School at His Palo Alto Compound. His Neighbors Revolted: Neighbors complained about noise, security guards, and hordes of traffic. An unlicensed school named after the Zuckerbergs’ pet chicken tipped them over the edge.” (Wired)

Ghislaine Maxwell wrote to her friends and family to let them know she’s really happy in her new prison. (NBC)

