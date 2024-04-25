Rudy Giuliani in an earlier mugshot.

Arizona state Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, won her election in 2022 by 280 votes. Elections matter.

A grand jury in Arizona just indicted 18 people — 11 fake electors and seven Trump associates — for their efforts to overturn and steal the 2020 election in that state from its rightful winner Joseph Robinette Biden, the Democrat. Donald Trump is not indicted, not yet anyway, though he is referred to throughout as an unindicted co-conspirator. He could always be indicted later. We imagine he might be.

His felony indictment schedule is just kind of busy right now.

Said Mayes:

“I understand for some of you today didn’t come fast enough, and I know I’ll be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all,” [Mayes] said in a recorded statement. “But as I have stated before and will say here again today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined. It’s too important.”

The counts: Conspiracy, Fraudulent Schemes And Artifices, Fraudulent Schemes and Practices, and multiple counts of forgery.

The 11 fake electors aren’t names you might immediately know, except for insane batshit chemtrail Kelli Ward, who used to run the Arizona GOP. She is all over this indictment, one of the names that appears most frequently. Her husband Michael is one of the indicted fake electors. Tyler Bowyer, the CEO of Turning Point USA, is one of them. Others who were high-ranking Republican Party officials in Arizona at the time. A couple Arizona state senators. Other lunatics.

The New York Times notes that now, between Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona, 35 of the fake electors are criminally charged.

The seven Trump associates in the Arizona indictment are mostly all your old favorites from past seasons, returning for new indictments and eventual felony convictions. Maybe some new plea deals.

Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Mike Roman! You know them from Trump’s “Let’s Overthrow America: Georgia Edition” reality show. (Ellis is currently on Twitter bellyaching about people referring to her in these stories as a convicted felon. She only PLEADED GUILTY to a felony. Totally different, according to her homeschooled Bible Jesus law school education.)

Eastman is so mad, via his lawyer Charles Burnham:

“The phenomenon of partisan lawfare grows more troubling by the day. Professor Eastman is innocent of criminal conduct in Arizona or any other place and will fight these charges as he has all the other unjust accusations leveled against him.”

Cry more. And tell your client to go get fucking disbarred.

Boris Epshteyn, longtime Trump weirdo associate/strategist/lawyer, was an unindicted co-conspirator in Georgia, but now he’s fully indicted in Arizona.

Christina Bobb, the former OAN idiot who left that job to become an official Trump idiot, gets her first indictment. It’s funny because Bobb is the new “election integrity” counsel at Lara Trump’s “This is not your father’s RNC, because it’s Eric’s father’s RNC now,” because we guess she had the “election integrity” skillset the Trumps were looking for.

The indictment tells a story that’s familiar by now, just insert “Arizona” where we’re used to seeing “Georgia” or more recently “Michigan.” Slates of fake electors, who conspired with and acted at the direction of Trump and his associates, scheming to submit themselves to Mike Pence as the real deal, and thus award the state’s electoral votes fraudulently to Trump. Fake elector votes. Fake fraud allegations.

Defendants intended that their false votes for Trump-Pence would encourage Pence to reject the Biden-Harris votes on January 6, 2021, regardless of the outcome of the legal challenge. When combined with the six other States where Republican electors sent in uncertified votes for Trump-Pence, Defendants wanted Pence to either declare Unindicted Coconspirator 1 the winner of the election, delay the proceeding and have individual state legislatures determine their electors, or have Congress resolve any claimed uncertainty about the validity of election results in Arizona and six other states in Unindicted Coconspirator1's favor. The scheme failed when Vice President Michael Pence accepted all certified Biden-Harris votes on January 6, 2021.

AKA the day Mike Pence didn’t have the courage.

The indictment details how the fake electors themselves acted, and how each Trump associate personally acted in Arizona specifically to further the crime. (The Trump associates are still officially redacted in the indictment, but they were easy enough for the news to figure out.)

There are a total of five as-yet unindicted coconspirators, including Trump. Here’s a bit about who they likely are. The fourth one sounds a lot like that idiot Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who was indicted in Georgia for his participation, which included his super-secret plan to overturn the election. Since then he’s been on a spree of a different kind, it seems, cooperating in Michigan and Nevada, and it appears, now, in Arizona.

Donald Trump is absolutely certainly not cooperating, so that’s not why he’s (currently) an unindicted coconspirator. And we ain’t nowhere NEAR the Arizona statute of limitations for what he did. But we’ll be patient to see how this all shakes out and when/if Trump gets some new indictments, whenever Mayes sees fit.

Anyway, it’s a 58-page read, if you need to go have an extended toilet and are out of word search puzzles.

We will leave you with this fun email Mueller She Wrote tweeted in 2022, as they looked through incriminating emails obtained by the New York Times in this very scheme. A Trump lawyer named Jack Wilenchik — who appears to be Unindicted Coconspirator #5, who organized the fake electors — wrote to Boris Epshteyn to say hey bro, we proooooobably should not refer to these fake electors as fake electors. Let’s say “alternative.” Kelli Ward agrees. She’s got ideas for the scheme too!

“PPS — ‘alternative’ votes is probably a better term than ‘fake’ votes.” EMOJI!

These motherfuckers know what they did.

Go to prison and then to hell.

[indictment / New York Times]

