Wonkette

Wonkette

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2h

OT

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mliz6fmgek2t

His brain is a spit-melted rusk dribbling off a grumpy baby's chin.

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The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
2h

Hoekstra might have dipped out across the border just a few steps of being declared persona non grata.

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