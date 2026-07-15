Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
6h

I feel like explosive diarrhea perfectly sums up the entire width and breadth of this fucking administration.

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Rooster Cogburn's avatar
Rooster Cogburn
5h

The cause and cure are simple. Crops are tended to and picked by humans. The fields have no bathrooms, so if the farm provides well-maintained portables WITH handwashing stations (soap & water), the crops will probably not be contaminated. Providing PAID sick days for workers will also keep food safe.

If the farmer thinks these will cut too much into profits, the workers just shit in the fields and wipe their hands on their jeans. Blame the farmers and labor contractors, not the worker.

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