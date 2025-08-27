Yep, with a new strain of COVID-19 surging through California, the Daily Beast is reporting that Health and Human Services secretary / Epstein’s bone-hunter pal / anti-vax weirdo Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. plans to pull the COVID vaccine off the shelves entirely. So, stop reading now and schedule your booster if you’re due. And any other kind of shot your doctor is willing to give you. Flu, shingles, Gardasil, get it all! Bring the whole family!

And RFK Jr. also announced in Trump’s clownshow Cabinet meeting yesterday that he’s found “certain interventions” that are “clearly, almost certainly causing autism,” and he’s going to tell everybody what they are in September.

Guess he’s fine with whatever it is just giving everybody autism until then! JK, we already know what is “almost certainly” causing autism. It’s genetics, possibly with assists from dusty old sperm, environmental pollutants, and/or birth complications. We already know Bobby Brainworms is going to be making some shit up, because it takes decades of large population studies to learn such things. And we know his answer is not going to be that the federal government should do anything to regulate pollutants and encourage cleaner energy, make childbirth safer, or encourage old men to pull out. Not with how windmills are killing the whales!

And PS, it seems like there’s more autism because autism is getting more diagnosed now. You know all that.

Oh, and David Geier, the guy heading his “study,” is not even a doctor. Though he’s played one, without a license! And pushed autism vaccine-link disinformation, and miracle “cures.” Can’t wait to see with what kind of quackery he comes up with. Probably something something vaccines and aluminum.

PREVIOUSLY!

Anyway, if it is the intention of the Trump administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. to kill a large swath of the American population, it would not look any different from the plan they’ve been rolling out, or if the plan was straight from the Kremlin and called “Operation America Go Kill Yourself.”

About 20,000 people have been laid off from the HHS, or about one-fourth of its workforce, and the agency is cutting its number of divisions from 28 to 15. Kennedy fired all 17 voting members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which provides guidance on vaccine dosing, schedules, and safety. RFK Jr. has ranted that the CDC is a “cesspool of corruption.”

And the HHS has been clawing back billions in COVID-19 money and mental health grants to states, and nearly $9 billion in grants for studying infectious disease, and $500 million for studying mRNA vaccines, and billions from international vaccine programs. And HHS cut nearly all of its communications staff. And then there’s the Big Beautiful Bill that is going to cut healthcare for poor people, and all of those research grants cut off to universities for doing anti-semitism or DEI or whatever.

PREVIOUSLY!

And when it comes to killing a lot of people, it doesn’t get much more effective than biological warfare, as early European invaders to North America knew well.

Who will live and who will die under this health plan? It’ll be harder to die if you’re rich and can fly your private jet to a civilized country. And sure, some loyalists might die too, just like COVID got ol’ Herman Cain, but that’s a risk they’re willing to take.

It’s eugenics for the lazy.

Oh, and RFK Jr. would also like every American hooked up to a wearable health tracking device. Probably to help figure out who needs to be death-paneled out of the herd, or maybe we are getting too paranoid. HOPE SO!

And then there’s the screw-worm.

TRIGGER WARNING, STOP READING RIGHT NOW IF YOU GET MENTALLY SCARRED BY PARASITIC WORMS.

Lordy, we are still recovering from having to learn about the guinea worm. And Bobby’s brain worm. And the river-blindness worm that crawls into people’s eyeballs, which ivermectin actually does cure.

As if infectious diseases aren’t enough to freak out about, we’ve got a whole wide world of parasites. And a new one has come up from El Salvador to say HOLA! Su nombre es the New World screwworm. And while it mostly bores itself into animals, this time it rode into Maryland on the flesh of a really, really unfortunate guy.

Fortunately the administration does seem to intend to tackle this problem, and is planning to build an $8.5 million fly-sex facility at Moore Air Base in Texas, to breed millions of sterile male flies that will then be released into the wild to mate with females. Why wouldn’t one just breed sterile female flies? Maybe if any of the 15,000 newly jobless USDA scientists are reading, they can jump in the comments and let us know!

It is hard not to freak out lately. Another pandemic is not just possible, but probable. And there won’t be any Operation Warp Speed next time around. Instead the regime will simply deny that it is even happening, and/or say that it’s only killing old people and fat chicks.

So get those shots! Wash those hands! And going back to wearing a mask in crowded public places is not a bad idea either. Pestilence time is nigh!

[ASM / CBS / Daily Beast / Further reading from New York Magazine, “What Is MAHA? How wellness culture with legitimate concerns (and some conspiratorial beliefs) became a movement poised to take Washington.”]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Follow the whole gang!

All Wonkette posts are free. Send to a friend! Share

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate