Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
3hEdited

I've said it before, but here it is again (though I feel like I am likely preaching to the choir)--

My beloved father-in-law was the pharmacist in a small town that didn't believe in masks or COVID or anything, so he had them marching in day in and day out with their nasty germs. He was going to be one of the earliest people getting the vaccine, but got COVID in January of that year. Though very healthy--probably more than me--he got it and fucking DIED within 2 weeks.

Any time I hear of people saying no to the vaccine it's like a slap in the face. It's like those people are watching my husband have to give a fucking eulogy for his dad and laughing. They can all go fuck themselves forever, and those of you who know me from here know that this level of hurt and anger is not something I get to regularly, but I have the very worst thoughts for those people, I mean, really bad. My husband's dad, his best man at our wedding, a good man, died and it's because of people like that.

I will never, never forgive them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
3h

Go Lysenkoist or Go Home!

I will say, please do your best to survive Maladministration 2.0. They wish to kill millions via miasma, pestilence, calamity and famine. And Grimy Wormtongue here is doing his best in the pestilence department.

Survive, because the more of us survive the more the dream of freedom for the vulnerable never dies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
642 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture