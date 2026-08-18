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Wonkette

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3h

The shaving waiver's cold, and it stings.

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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
3h

Somewhat OT, but notice how the vile, revolting White House pigs attacking Jon Ossoff and Kristen Holmes sound exactly like the sort of scum who defend pedos and rapists.

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