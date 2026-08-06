Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
6hEdited

Today is the anniversary of the death of my friend Tito who was murdered 22 years ago.

Every year it affects me differently, this year felt very calm.

I wrote my movie post so I kept busy.

Then I dug out the little memorial card they give you at the funeral, it is a nice picture of him.

I stuck it in my pocket and took Tito roller skating with me, it was nice.

It made me feel like we can still share good things, I sensed he was smiling as he rolled along with me, saying "Look at you go girl! But I am still going to kick your ass at Mario Kart later."

From 2024:

https://ziggywiggy.substack.com/p/tribute-to-a-friend?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

From 2025:

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-309697379?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
3hEdited

I mentioned the murder of my friend, I mention it every year at this time.

I would normally be in bed by this time but because of the date, Aug. 6. it is the time when I have nightmares.

Because monsters are real.

I held back for many years from learning the details of my friend's murder, but I finally did find out and I learned too much because the info came as one big package. I wanted to know some, but then I got sucked in and had to know everything, maybe there was something I would learn that would help it make sense.

It didn't.

But ignorance of the facts never made me feel better in the long term.

I would say knowing the truth allowed me to celebrate Tito.

In denying the reality of his death I was avoiding the beauty of his life.

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