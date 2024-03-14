America, it's your future VP Aaron Rodgers! Just kidding!
Wonkette day of news aqui!
Short list for you today, you might could maybe even read all of them! But who does that? OH JUST EVERYONE! Here’s some tabs featuring TWO count them TWO famous Actual Friends of Wonkette!
How A Dangerous Late Night Stunt Almost Derailed Xena: Warrior Princess! Tabs, Thurs., March 14, 2024
·
Wank wank wank.
Newt Gingrich Likes Presidents Who KNOW They're Stealing America's Secrets, Unlike Senile Old Joe Biden Ha Ha!
·
I love this post, everything in it makes me happy.
So we have a choice, it is “expanded Child Tax Credit and other Nice Times” or “Literally Hitler”!
Haha I almost tricked you with this hed on Robyn’s roundup, but I bet I did not trick you!
Three Pop Stars And Kellyanne Conway Come Out For Abortion Rights! Minus Kellyanne Conway.
·
What if they had a face eating contest and they all won?
Another Nice Time!!!!
Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, SO MANY MORE Release Fab New Song To 'Tennessee Rise' Marsha Blackburn Directly Into Space
·
And this post mostly gave Robyn an excuse to say nice things about Jesse Ventura, who was not in fact actually the worst!
Future Vice President* Aaron Rodgers Swears He Never Said Sandy Hook Was A False Flag
·
See you bright and early for tabs!
Remember, Wonketteers, today is Pi Day. It’s just a holiday created by big mathematics to sell more math, but on the other hand, tomorrow, you’ll be able to get 50% off trigonometry at Walmart.