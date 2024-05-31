As an atheist, I’m probably not supposed to believe in curses, which is a little awkward on account of how I kinda believe in curses. At least to the point where I have a near-excessive number of evil eye accessories and also would not dare tempt fate by announcing, to the entire world, my plans to move to a country to commit crimes, because of how easy they are on the kind of crimes I would like to commit.

But that is what Andrew Tate did. When he moved to Romania, he explicitly said that he moved there because of what he believed were their lax laws surrounding sexual assault. And maybe curses are real, because not too long after that, he was charged with sex trafficking and rape.

Tate, who is awaiting trial along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, lost an appeal this week to relax his traveling restrictions. He had hoped to be allowed to travel so long as he stayed in the Schengen Zone, but was swiftly denied even though he personally believes he did nothing wrong.

“It’s not about wanting to leave the country,” Eugen Vidineac, one of Tate’s lawyers, told reporters at the court. “One thing is to travel free and another is to leave the country. The right to travel is a constitutional right, it is a legal right, it is one of the fundamental rights.”

Except the Romanian Constitution has exceptions for situations in which one is awaiting trial, just like in the United States, and reads “the right of free movement within the national territory and abroad is guaranteed. The law shall lay down the conditions for the exercise of this right.”

This appears to be exactly what is happening right now.

Also, why would he apply to be able to leave the country if he didn’t want to leave the country? The principle of the thing?

Is this like where he is appalled that the government of Romania is accusing him of feigning interest in having a relationship with women in order to get them to come there and work in his cam girl sweatshop, just because he feigned interest in having a relationship with women in order to get them to come there and work in his cam girl sweatshop and also charged other men lots of money to teach them how to feign interest in having a relationship with women in order to get them to come work in their cam girl sweatshop? Seems like!

Tate doesn’t seem too worried about funding his own defense, as he announced yesterday on social media that he would be illegally donating $200K to “my [n-word with the hard r] Trump.” Naturally, this pleased his fellow Trump supporters, who who were very excited to witness a biracial man use the n-word with the hard ‘r’ because it made them feel like they could use it too. Surely, this is something that will go as well for them as moving to Romania in order to not be prosecuted for sex crimes went for Andrew Tate.

