Just yesterday, Andrew Tate, the internet’s biggest douchebag, was going on and on about how actor/former wrestler John Cena was doing a “humiliation ritual” in order to appease his supposed “gay paymasters.”

I don’t necessarily believe in karma as much as I believe in patternicity, but something about watching Tate and his brother Tristan escorted out of a police vehicle in handcuffs does feel appropriate. Also just a little bit more humiliating than doing a bit at the Oscars that involves showing off one’s incredibly impressive physique.

The Tate brothers are being detained in Romania at the request of UK officials who don’t want them to try to flee the country until they can be arrested and extradited back to jolly old Britain to face charges involving “allegations of sexual aggression.”

The decision to detain them was made after lawyers representing some of the women who have accused the brothers of sexual assault and exploitation were made aware of a video in which online streamer Adin Ross read aloud messages reportedly from Tate about how he planned to leave Romania, despite the fact that he is barred from leaving the country as he awaits trial for other accusations of sexual assault and exploitation.

Not much information has been released so far, other than that the charges are related to offenses committed between 2012 and 2015.

If you will recall, around that same time, two UK women accused the self-proclaimed “king of toxic masculinity” of rape and another accused him of sexual assault.

The charges were somehow dropped, despite the fact that Tate actually texted “I love raping you” to one of the women and even left her at least one voicemail in which he appeared to admit it again.

It’s not clear if these are the same charges or new ones, but the Tate brothers appear to believe they are the same.

In an official statement, the Romanian lawyers representing the brothers said, "This bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled. They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence."

“Dismayed and deeply troubled”? The poor dears.

"Andrew and Tristan Tate unequivocally deny all allegations and decry what they perceive as an exploitative use of the legal system," the statement continued.

Well, they would know something about exploitation, having (allegedly) convinced women that they were in love with them for the purpose of getting them to come to Romania and become webcam models for them.

It’s not guaranteed that these charges or even the charges in Romania will hold up, but eventually, Andrew Tate’s bullshit is going to catch up with him one way or another — not because of karma, not because bad people always get what’s coming to them (because we know they do not), but rather because he is simultaneously very overconfident and very stupid, and that tends to not work out so well in the long run.

