Wonkette will shortly have analysis on the news of Judge Aileen Cannon dismissing the Trump stolen docs case because it just doesn’t feel right, based on her legal doctrine of it’s too soon, and also too late. But we would just like to note that Donald Trump’s uniting, not dividing, has apparently been put on hold — shocking, we know! — so Trump can demand we all unite, not divide, in immediately absolving him of all guilt for his other criminal charges and the fraud and the rape and the and the and the …

As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts — The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan D.A.’s Zombie Case, the New York A.G. Scam, Fake Claims about a woman I never met (a decades old photo in a line with her then husband does not count), and the Georgia “Perfect” Phone Call charges. The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME. Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System, and Make America Great Again!

This man is going to set a land speed record for squandering all the sympathy anyone is feeling for him right now.

In related news, y’all know how the new MAGA thing about the head of the Secret Service is that she is a woman and therefore only got her job because of DEI? Even Megyn Kelly got in on it, and when has anybody ever called her commitment to feminism into question?

