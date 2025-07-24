Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
3FingerPete's avatar
3FingerPete
2h

Hulk Hogan has gone the way of Gawker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

Tangential: At this point, women have been cleared out of all of the U.S. military’s top jobs.

"Fragile men like Trump and Hegseth can't stand seeing women accomplish things they know they're incapable of doing, and they know that millions of their male supporters feel the same way. There is a festering, enraged insecurity at the core of this."

https://bsky.app/profile/charlotteclymer.bsky.social/post/3lum2rhrh322g

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
490 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture