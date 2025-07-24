In which a nice lady named Timoclea helpfully demonstrates what to do with those who try to fuck with a woman’s bodily autonomy.

Jonathan Mitchell, architect of Texas’s “rat out your abortion-having neighbor for fun and prizes” law and body double for Robert the Haunted Doll, is back on his bullshit and representing yet another terrible, terrible man in his lawsuit against a California doctor who allegedly mailed abortion pills taken by his girlfriend.

In a wrongful death (extreme eyeroll) lawsuit filed this weekend, plaintiff Jerry Rodriguez accused California-based Dr. Rémy Coeytaux of twice providing pills his girlfriend — who is named in the suit, but whom we will only refer to as “K” — took to “abort his unborn child.” Rodriguez claims Coeytaux violated not only multiple Texas laws regulating and banning abortion, but also the federal Comstock Act. You know, the 1873 law that bans sending naughty things, like pornography and birth control, through the mail. The law that anti-abortion rights activists have been hoping can be used to bar doctors from sending abortion pills through the mail.

Thus, the lawsuit was filed in federal court rather than state court, a move Mitchell is likely hoping will allow him to freely sue doctors in other states for providing abortion medication to women in Texas. It was also filed as a class action suit on behalf of “all current and future fathers of unborn children in the United States.”

According to Rodriguez, K was happy to be pregnant with his child, but her husband, from whom she was separated, was not happy about it at all. So he ordered the pills from Coeytaux and convinced her to take them. Then, several months later, she was pregnant again with Rodriguez’s child (and happy about it!), but was once again convinced by her husband to take the pills.

But later in January [K] killed Mr. Rodriguez’s unborn son with abortion pills that were illegally obtained and provided by [husband]. This time [K] took the abortion-inducing drugs at [husband’s] house in Galveston County. [K] proceeded with this self-managed abortion even though she was nearly three months pregnant and even though Mr. Rodriguez pleaded with her not to do it. After the abortion, [K] texted Mr. Rodriguez and told him that she had to cut the baby boy’s umbilical cord and bury him (although she did not say where).

Rodriguez says that K is once again pregnant with his child and he is real worried that the same thing is going to happen again.

So far, the cases brought by men who are angry about women refusing to have their babies have not been successful. States like New York and California, where abortion is legal and there are shield laws in place to protect doctors and patients’ privacy, have refused to comply. In February, one Texas court did fine Dr. Maggie Carpenter, a New York based doctor who had allegedly prescribed abortion pills to Texas women, $113,000. However, so far, they have been twice rebuffed by New York county clerk Taylor Bruck, who has refused to violate the state’s shield law just to please Ken Paxton.

“In accordance with the New York State Shield Law, I have refused this filing and will refuse any similar filings that may come to our office. Since this decision is likely to result in further litigation, I must refrain from discussing specific details about the situation,” acting Clerk Taylor Bruck said in a prepared statement.

However, the fact that this is being filed in federal court — a federal court presided over by a judge who is a Trump appointee with a history of anti-abortion-rights rulings — it’s possible that they’ll have a better chance of at least getting it to the famously conservative US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and then onto the Supreme Court, which has likely been their goal all along.

And even if it doesn’t get that far, the lawsuit on its own will likely have a chilling effect on doctors’ willingness to prescribe these pills to women in abortion ban state.

Donate Just Once!

Should all of these courts find in their favor, it could mean the end of shield laws and the end of telemedicine-provided abortion pills. That’s scary, as it would leave women in abortion states with far fewer safe options when it comes to ending an unwanted pregnancy. Also scary is the fact that K is still with this man and once again pregnant with his baby. If she has it, if she keeps it, she will be tied to this monster for the rest of her life.

More than anything, she needs to get the ever-loving fuck away from this man. Also the other man. Also, Texas. This is a dangerous, vindictive trash bag of a man and no one should ever, ever have any of his babies or have sex with him ever again.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!