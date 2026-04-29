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wobbly's avatar
wobbly
3h

Read a minute by minute description of labor and delivery into the record. "This should not be forced on anyone."

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3h

"Anti-Abortion Republican Demonstrates That Medical Procedures Sound Gross When Described In Great Detail"

Just like the Epstein Files.

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