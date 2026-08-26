Wonkette

Wonkette

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
1hEdited

It's not about babies. It's about controlling women and their bodies.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
1h

"they wanted him to get treatment at a facility in Los Angeles that is vastly superior to the one he is at in Texas, but they haven’t been allowed to take him out of the state, thanks to West’s nonsense."

So the baby has to get inferior healthcare in order for the forced birthers to prove a point. How very life affirming!

/FFS

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