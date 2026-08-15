Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Wingnuts are so very creepy about reproduction, every aspect of it. They really are weirdos.

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
6h

Liberal woman still plans on reproducing

THIS IS THE DESTRUCTION OF THE FAMILY UNIT

I’m doing this so I can have a family

YOURE DOING FAMILY WRONG

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