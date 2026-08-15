Earlier this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex announced her plans not only to freeze her eggs but also to document the process so that people can get an idea of what it’s all about. I heard the news earlier this week, thought, “Oh, that’s nice, good for her,” and then moved on. You might assume that this would be most people’s reaction, unless they were also planning on getting their eggs frozen or were especially curious about that process, but sadly we do not live in such a world. As it turns out, this has been far bigger news on the Right than it has been for us, replete with all the usual intellectual analysis you might expect from these great minds.

For the last week, while we’ve mostly been discussing primaries, Pete Hegseth driving sailors to (attempted) suicide, and the administration’s vaccine nonsense, these weirdos have been meticulously analyzing Ocasio-Cortez’s decision, what it means, and how it relates to the fact that TMZ is reporting that she broke up with her fiancé. Clearly, they think everyone has as much time and energy as they do to have ulterior motives for everything they do.

At first, they mostly agreed that this has something to do with her secret plan to run for president, which makes a lot more sense when you realize that they exist in a weird little bubble that is very, very angry at women who do not have children. So, either she’s going to make it so she has a kid by the time she’s running (or so she can be clear that she plans on having one soon after the election) or she’s going to go through IVF in order to relate to women with infertility issues who are also trying to have children.

I’m gonna guess that these people don’t watch Housewives, because if they did, they’d know that everyone fast forwards through an IVF storyline.

Anyway, it will not shock you that this is the theory put forth by our gal Laura Loomer.

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey also had some real dumb shit to say.

That take, however, ended up pissing off Megyn Kelly, who can occasionally be incredibly progressive when it comes to things that affect her personally. Kelly thought these were all very mean things to say, on account of the fact that there are women who maybe did want to have kids at a younger age but didn’t meet the person they wanted to have them with until later in life. Women like, for instance, Megyn Kelly. (The Wonkette editrix, Rebecca Schoenkopf, who had a child at WHOO 41, is also popping in here to say that Allie Beth Stuckey seems like a real judgy fuckin’ b.)

However, after TMZ announced that AOC and her fiancé had split, their imaginations went truly wild. One disturbingly popular theory was that she had to go off of birth control in order to go through the treatment and stopped finding her fiancé attractive as a result.

And another:

In case you were not aware, these folks have been obsessed, as of late, with a small 2013 study that posited that women on birth control were attracted to less masculine-looking men. It’s a whole thing. Long story short, they’re determined to scare women into getting off of birth control and into marrying and having children at a young age, explicitly because they think this will result in a more even distribution of women.

Multiple “sources,” including the far-right Russian outlet RT News, claimed that AOC insinuated in a video that her rumoured-to-be-ex fiance is a “loser,” when in fact she was actually talking about the that exact tendency.

My favorite take, however, came from failed Hollywood child actress turned conservative commentator Brett Cooper, who suggested that part of the impetus with this was to cause the Right to go crazy and start saying horrible things, thus making them even more unappealing to women.

She explained (and helpfully complied some of the especially bad takes for me!):

“I think that she is kind of killing two birds with one stone with this entire endeavor that now she is embarking on because the Right has absolutely lost their minds. They have taken the bait. There are now thousands if not millions of posts all across X just like this one person saying, ‘I want to say something that our deranged culture no longer wants women to hear: It is sick that AOC is filming herself injecting hormones and trying to present egg freezing as some kind of badass act of female empowerment.’ She literally said in the video like, ‘This is a badass thing I'm doing.’ The guy goes on and he says, ‘This is BS.’”

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Cooper continued:

“Matt Walsh made a post saying that this was totally backwards and ridiculous. Lila Rose said, ‘It’s not badass. Stop normalizing egg freezing. Get married and be open to new life.’ Allie Beth Stuckey jumped in and she said that she is glamorizing the lie that women can have it all. ‘You can’t. Biology is real and how you order your life makes or breaks your future.’ […]



“[Y]ou getting pissed off and making those kinds of posts, these very moralistic posts about her life choices and IVF and all of the things, that is part of the entire point. I think that that is actually what she wants you to do because she is counting on not her just getting the flak, but also childless women in their 30s all around America also feeling the heat and getting personally offended when they see your posts and therefore getting more angry and more riled up and then creating more division and rallying around her.”

Sure, either all of that or she wanted to freeze her eggs and show people what the process for that is like.

It is also hardly as though anyone would need to go through a difficult medical procedure just to get Republicans to say terrible, misogynistic things. That would just be an incredible waste of time and money, when they spend their days on Xitter, doing so entirely unprompted. At this point, all she’d really have to say to rile them up would be to say say she thinks women should have the right to vote.

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