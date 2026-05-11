Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

There's an older couple who I would frequently pass on my scooter ride, they would be doing gardening work along one side of the park. I started saying hello as I passed. I mentioned them to my friend who said oh yeah that's my landlord and landlady, they've being doing it for years.

I stopped to chat one day last week and they explained some of what they do, they plant local plants, remove invasive plants, clear away fallen trees, yank weeds. They work hard. All done as volunteers. The woman said to me, pointing out an unusual tree with beautiful leaves, it took us a year to clear this away so the tree had space. The man spoke up, it is possible it was planted by Rockefeller (the park is the former Rockefeller estate.) The woman said when we are gone these trees will still be here. You want to help?

I said sure I can pull weeds.

Today I went to help for the first time. They gave me a shovel and I started removing invasive plants.

I lasted 15 minutes.

My back and arms started to hurt.

This couple is older than me and they stay out there for 2 hours!

I promised I would keep coming back to help but could only do a little at a time till I gained some strength for this kind of work.

But it is a good thing and glad I can help a little.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Monday Bear is here to make the start of the week a little nicer.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-257163182?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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