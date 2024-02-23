They’re making a comeback! No, not Furbys — they already came back last year. No, what’s making a comeback now are the fever dreams of children using litter boxes at school instead of bathrooms.

Except this time instead of claiming that the children are furries, the Fox News pundits are concerned that they may be Furbys. To be fair, those things were freaking annoying and I would not want children turning into them either.

Media Matters has the transcript:

CHARLY ARNOLT (HOST): Have you run into anything with your kids so far being in school or whatever, activities they participate in, where you see things that you're like holy crap what is going on with the world right now? KRISTEN LOUELLE GAFFNEY (GUEST): I'm in California, so I have no choice but to put them into private school. It's a pretty penny, but it's worth it because I do not mess around with the public school system. I definitely hear stories amongst our peers, and it's pretty crazy what these kids are learning and what they're allowed to do in school. There's something called furbies where people go to the restroom in litter boxes. ARNOLT: Heard about it. GAFFNEY: And this is normalized. We're completely normalize— ARNOLT: How weird is that? I mean, I don't care, like — let's just think about this for what it is. You are allowing your children, you are encouraging: Be who you are. Act like an animal and use a litter box in the bathroom. I mean, I just feel like as a parent I don't care how much I want you to have freedom of expression or be yourself. That is, I mean, that's just insane. GAFFNEY: It's strange that we're normalizing and for example men playing in women's sports. ... GAFFNEY: What at the end of the day we're doing is we're normalizing mental Illness, and it's very strange to me that everyone can just go to bed at night like this isn't happening in our world.

How are they supposed to sleep at night when all of the children are fluffy talking Y2K era alien toys. Toys that, need I remind you, were banned by the NSA on account of how they could be spies and were put on the no-fly list by the FAA for fear they would “disrupt flight equipment” (like the terrorists they so obviously are). They could be doing anything!

I mean, have you seen the Furby Oddbodies? (These are craft-y projects, not from the company!)

This Gaffney woman is actually coughing up tons of money for private school because she literally thinks that children are going to the bathroom in litter boxes at school and I love that for her. Honestly we should just keep coming up with absurd things for these people to freak out about and drain them of all of their money.

I mean, this nonsense has been debunked since two seconds after they came up with it. Furries, which is what they obviously thought they were saying, don’t use litter boxes. They’re also adults. The people (teenagers) who think they actually are animals are Otherkin or Therians, and they’ve barely been a thing since Livejournal/early Tumblr times.

Actually — actually — if you want to talk about people who truly think they are something other than humans? There is one community, and they are mostly very right wing. They are the people who believe they “starseeds” or alien-human hybrids. Usually they think they are “Pleiadians” but there are flavors as well.

Why, just yesterday, I happened upon this Pleiadian healing nonsense on the very same Telegram channel where I found the Ronald McDonald wears shoes made out of baby leather conspiracy.

It should not be lost on anyone that the magical Pleiadian healing phrase, “KEE AH SHA” does not sound entirely unlike Furbish, the language spoken by the Furbies.

Coincidence? There are no coincidences.

We could have such a successful moral panic about that if we gave half a damn whether people thought they were aliens or not.

Though have we considered … where aliens go to the bathroom?

Quite frankly, I am surprised that the Fox News ladies are actually all that upset about this imaginary thing that’s not actually happening. If the children use litter boxes, then they’re not using bathrooms and all of their other weird pretend problems are solved!

