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Mysterysurf's avatar
Mysterysurf
4h

OT: No airline should condone or allow this to happen on their flights. You want fistfights on your planes? Because this is how you get fistfights on planes.

𝗘𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗯𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

𝘐𝘯-𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘦𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘨𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴. 𝘚𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘭𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 “𝘤𝘢𝘯’𝘵 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘬 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺.” (Washington Post)

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Prometheus59650's avatar
Prometheus59650
3h

Variety: ‘𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐀𝐥’ 𝐘𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚: ‘𝐈 𝐃𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐟 𝐈𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐜𝐤𝐲’

Good policy.

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