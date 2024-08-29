You may recall how Trump’s team served up a combo platter of disrespect at Arlington National Cemetery this week by a) doing prohibited — and actually illegal! — political activities; b) allegedly PUSHING A CEMETERY EMPLOYEE WHO WAS TRYING TO PREVENT THEIR DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR; and c) literally calling the woman in question crazy. If you want the gory details, Marcie’s got ‘em! Here’s more from her first post on the grossness:

Why was former President Bonespurs even there? ICYMI, he has been pushing a highly deceptive narrative that Biden is to blame for the August 31, 2021, withdrawal from Afghanistan. A deal that the Trump administration itself negotiated with the Taliban, cutting then-Afghan president Ashraf Ghani out of negotiations completely, and ignoring his objections and warnings that violence would ensue. Which it did.

You may also recall that bucket of discarded hospital waste JD Vance tried to defend what they were doing — telling Kamala Harris, in the process, to “go to, go to HELL!” — and everybody thought his words were little individual buttholes strung together into ass-flavored sentences about it (the New Republic does not exactly use these words but, same vibe).

Well, of course after denying that they were using this fucking solemn occasion to make badly edited propaganda for their hellscape vision of America, they used this fucking solemn occasion to fucking make badly edited propaganda for their hellscape vision of America, and it’s on TikTok if you want to experience the absolute opposite of inspiration.

Arlington National Cemetery rarely releases statements on such fuckery (it rarely needs to, since most humans can follow basic fucking rules of etiquette IN A CEMETERY) but they had to do so. And today, the US Army “sternly rebuked” former president Donald Trump by never actually saying his name.

Arlington National Cemetery routinely hosts public wreath laying ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for individuals and groups who submit requests in advance. ANC conducts nearly 3,000 such public ceremonies a year without incident.



Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside. Consistent with the decorum expected at ANC, this employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption. The incident was reported to the JBM-HH police department, but the employee subsequently decided not to press charges. Therefore, the Army considers this matter closed.



This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.

The former Sex-Criminal-in-Chief (now merely a standard-issue non-president official rapist) and his team of enablers cannot possibly be expected to not be a piece of shit at all times. If Doris Kearns Goodwin ever does a book on these bloody clots of pubes, I suggest the title Team of Douchebags. Spielberg can adapt it into an award-winning film starring Daniel Day-Lewis as a sentient angry wreath. Maybe it can be a musical. It would likely make more sense than anything Trump & Co. are trying to do around this shitty story.

