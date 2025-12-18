Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Capt. Renault's avatar
Capt. Renault
10m

“disparities caused by racism and poverty are only exacerbated during emergencies”

Funding for this study was generously provided by the University of Duh, Institute of No Shit, and the Corporation for Bears Shitting in the Woods.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
14m

Ironic that the Administration and supporters have been all "FUCK YOUR FEELINGS"/"SHUT UP SNOWFLAKES!" have been all up in their feefees and acting snowflakey when legitimate criticism occurs. It's not even high school (I miss the naive incompetence of high school Preznits), we're looking at the nursery school Admin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture