Republican Kari Lake, the beloved imaginary governor of Arizona, is considering moving on up to the Senate, which doesn’t thrill Republicans who like to win elections in the real world, where all the actual legislation is passed.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast, she lashed out when the living Dorian Gray painting told her that the Republican establishment is “not happy with you, ma’am.”

She responded, “We ran the greatest campaign, I think, in the country last cycle.” Her thinking is fucked in the head. Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race, and while telling her that is probably like explaining to Miss Havisham that her wedding dress reeks, her personal delusions are not facts. Here are some facts:

Last year, Republican Reps. Juan Ciscomani and David Schweikert won their suburban Tucson and Phoenix congressional districts. Real-live Gov. Katie Hobbs whooped Kari Lake in both districts. Lake earned 5,000 fewer votes than Schweikert and almost 10,000 fewer than Ciscomani.

It gets worse. Lake even underperformed unhinged MAGA Rep. Paul Gosar in his western Arizona district by 16,000 votes, and she stank up the joint in Phoenix’s West Valley suburbs. Rep. Debbie Lesko won almost 30,000 more votes than Lake, who clearly sucks.

But it’s all just a conspiracy to ignore her awesomeness by “those politicians who are just in DC to line their pockets,” she said. Yeah, she’s not in this for money. All she cares about is love.

“So if I decide to jump in, I will be an incredible candidate because I will be representing the people of Arizona. I’ll make that decision,” she threatened. “And my question is, who the heck do they want? Do they want Doug Ducey? Do they think Doug Ducey is a good candidate?”

Doug Ducey won the Arizona governor’s race twice, including 2018 when Krysten Sinema beat fellow Republican Martha McSally. Lake has won zero Arizona governor’s races. Maybe Lake thinks math isn’t relevant.

She went on:

“Who do they want? I know what the polling shows. The polling shows in a three way race, I beat both. Kyrsten Sinema, who votes in lockstep with Joe Biden and I beat this other guy, the socialist Marxist. So I’m not worried about it. We’re going to win if we jump into it.”

The “socialist Marxist” is Democrat Ruben Gallego, and he’s actually neither. It’s not a surprise that Lake is making stuff up: Most polls have Gallego leading a three-way race against Sinema and Lake. And respectable polls conducted outside of Lake’s mirror reveal that most Arizona voters don’t like her.

Lake reflects a problem Republicans have nationwide: The MAGA extremists — including their indictment-collecting cult leader — can win GOP primaries, but they have limited appeal with independents or the dwindling number of rational Republicans. Lake is doubling-down on a losing strategy. Remember how she bashed “McCain Republicans” in Arizona, who obligingly voted for her opponent? Now, she’s railing against Mitch McConnell, and while the Senate minority leader is hardly popular, Lake set out to trash the ailing 81-year-old in the most repulsive manner.

When Bannon suggested that McConnell wants someone in the Senate he can “control,” Lake said crassly, “I don’t think he can even control what comes out of his mouth anymore. I mean, there’s something going on right now with him and I’m …”

Bannon giggled while Lake continued. These are classy people.

“Well, we saw it,” Lake continued. “I don’t know what it is, there’s something medically, when you freeze up like that and they have to, like, take your body and move it away from the podium, something’s going on there. And he’s going to make all the decisions about who represents the people of Arizona. I don’t know. That doesn’t that doesn’t make sense to me, Steve.”

Going full asshole and attacking Doug Ducey, Mitch McConnell, and everyone named McCain is good for ratings on your right-wing radio show, but it’s not going to help Lake win statewide as a Republican in Arizona.

And that is good news from John McCain and all of America.

