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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
1hEdited

"What if @HitlerLover69 is telling the truth when he says on Twitter that Democrats are draining children’s adrenal glands and using it to make a line of beauty products? Let’s get an investigative team looking into that."

I'll wait for Weedlord Bonerhitler to weigh it on the subject.

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Thesaurus Wrecks 2547's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks 2547
41m

Trump’s use of the word “Shylock” again sparks renewed debate over whether Dems have an antisemitism problem for snubbing Josh Shapiro as Kamala’s VP.

NYT

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