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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4h

This is part of the point of a rightwing media human centipede, to reinforce what chuds wish to be true and leave Democrats on the defense. Please everyone, do not forget the mission this fall. And especially in this unreconstructed state-based regime of terror, make sure your registration is still active. Make sure your voting plan is solidified and be ready to vote as early as possible in person. Do not rely on the USPS, those of you doing mail ballots...official dropboxes only!

We can do this! Damn the polls, note the FUD when it occurs and kindly step aside from this, and let's teach the unreconstructed Republican Party a lesson it'll never forget!

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Michelle Vancura's avatar
Michelle Vancura
3hEdited

I live in Texas, and I’ll be so happy when this election is over and these vile tv ads put out by some PAC called Texas (GOP) PAC are no longer aired. They’re choke full of outrageous lies about every major Democratic candidate running in Texas. You can almost smell their desperation. Early voting starts here on Monday, Oct.19th. I WILL be standing in line that day to vote for every democrat on the ballot!

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