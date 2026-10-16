Wonkette

Wonkette

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Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
4h

I would also love to know how these idiots expect us to dress at the gym? I do HIIT training, which involves constantly being on the floor, then jumping, then running, then rowing, then sit ups, pushups, weight work, stretching, etc etc. I've tried wearing looser clothing and it flops in my face or rides up or doesn't provide enough skin coverage when lying on the scratchy mat in my gym. Like seriously, what gym outfit is modest enough for these fuckers? Lord knows if we work out in a hijab, they lose their shit at that too. When you make the needle of "acceptable behavior" too narrow to thread, it's no wonder women go full fuck it and stop sewing. Yet again, I'm choosing the fucking bear.

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Hamilton & The Crew's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew
5h

🎼"How dry I am!"🎵

-- Ben Shapiro's wife

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