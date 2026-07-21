Wonkette

Wonkette

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EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
3h

My partner was a manager of a Dollar Tree when we were still in NoCal. This is exactly how their corporate office told them to operate: bare bones hours so that there were NO employees, shit everywhere, boxes piled up, etc.

It was so bad there was one unhoused meth user that locked himself in the bathroom and shit everywhere and they couldn't get him out for a couple days.

No wonder these assholes can get away with it. The corporation is trash, much like most corporations are anymore.

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PixieThis68's avatar
PixieThis68
3h

The fact that the police didn't do anything about this incident is horrifying. They said she 'wasn't physically harmed', because the emotional damage doesn't count or something. The fear that we're being stalked and attacked. There's so much wrong with society and there are still people who wonder why women choose the bear.

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