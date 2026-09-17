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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

Some Ohio politicians are fucking awesome, thanks Rep. Joyce Beatty!

Also Sherrod Brown is not fucking around. Ohio is swinging back to blue.

"Jon Husted has surrounded himself with Nazi sympathizers and pedophiles

They say you are the company you keep

Today, I’m writing about something that I wish I didn’t have to.

Recently, my opponent’s political director was let go after The Washington Post revealed he was a Nazi sympathizer and made several white supremacist references online.

These include wearing a Nazi uniform himself, making Nazi soldiers his Facebook profile photo, and a public playlist of songs celebrating Rhodesia, an unmistakable symbol of white supremacy.

It’s alarming that Husted would surround himself with someone with such disgusting views and poor judgment.

This wasn’t an entry-level employee or someone who flew under Husted’s radar. This was a member of his senior staff – someone who played a key role in their strategy and had unfettered access to my opponent.

And let’s be clear: These affiliations were not hidden away in some dark corner of the internet. This information was found on public accounts with his name clearly attached to them.

This person represented Husted to communities across Ohio. He likely played a major role in determining the campaign’s schedule, priorities, and who got access to Husted.

Think about that for a second – the man who represented Jon Husted in union halls, in schools, in churches affiliated himself with Nazism and white supremacy. And he was in Husted’s ear the whole time.

The way I see it, there are a few possibilities of how this could’ve happened. Both are concerning: Either Husted failed to properly vet one of his most senior employees, responsible for managing political relationships across Ohio, or worse, he was aware of his political director’s ugly views and swept them under the rug.

Regardless, Ohioans deserve better."

https://sherrodbrown.substack.com/p/the-disturbing-pattern-of-my-opponents?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Subscribe to Sherrod's Substack, a free one, the numbers matter.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
24m

I always get to the end of writing a post and totally space out. I will work off and on all day and when it comes tying it all up my brain is like WHUT

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