All right, we’re back to the Kennedy Center, which is not the Trump-Kennedy Center at this time, but now it is closed, but has a sign that says the closure is “temporary.” Seems like it’s all on the up and up.

HOWEVER!

Apparently President Trump was photographed on Air Force One looking at a large printout that said something like KENNEDY CENTER DEMOLIS, which is very funny in a way, because are these people just putting their plans in big block letters on sheets of paper, as though they are cartoons?

It’s also not very funny at all because this is all coming out of money that we, as taxpayers, paid, and also because the destruction of democracy is sad and gross, and we deserve better than this shit-show! We deserve things like food that doesn’t have glass in it, and drinkable water, and a place to live, which are unattainable for a lot of Americans right now, and we should probably throw out the people in power responsible for making nearly everybody’s lives worse.

Also here’s where we do

Paypal button

But that’s just my opinion!

Back to the KENNEDY CENTER DEMOLIS, there is possibly a chance that he was “reading” that paper for effect and to rattle reporters, as it was just a couple of hours after he warned that the venue could be “ripped down” without his intervention, but I personally do not think these guys are capable of anything approaching subtlety. I think they’re just all that dumb!

So if you have been paying attention to other, better, more uplifting things, like trimming your toenails, or clearing out your drainage systems, or even just sitting on your couch naked and sweating through record-breaking heat and swampy humidity while wishing for air conditioning or at least a swift and merciful death (I may be projecting here), please allow me to recap for you.

Trump wanted to put his name on the Kennedy Center, calling it the Trump-Kennedy Center, in a very common branding exercise used by authoritarian shitheads. They are also very well known for putting their own horrible faces all over everything, too, like money, and passports.

So Trump wanted to put his name on the Kennedy Center, for no reason except I wanna. The Kennedy Center very reasonably refused, as it already has a name! Trump then proceeded to have a thundering shit fit, as he always does, because it has always worked for him for his entire life to have a tantrum to get his way because he is a spoiled rich white man and that’s how structural racism and misogyny work!

I say we stop letting this shit work but of course I do, as I am not on the “white male” side of this equation.

So then he put his name on the building anyway. Then he was ordered to take his stupid name off the building. And then he took off one letter, or maybe they covered them, or maybe they eventually removed them, I’m not sure because I lost track, but he didn’t get his way somehow or another so we all get to hear about it.

Unfortunately, because our democratic institutions are simply not built to contain white-boy tantrums, they are getting demolished — including some of our most visible landmarks that were put there specifically to remind us all that they belong to the people, not one man alone.

Remember? That whole democracy thing? I guess no one really remembers any more? Anyway now they have to give 30 days’ notice before any demolishment occurs.

[Thursday] afternoon, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper turned down a request from Ohio Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty for an emergency hearing in the case…

Joyce Beatty! She is a congresswoman and an “ex oficio” member of the Kennedy Center board of mostly lickspittles and she has been HOWLING and FIGHTING and NOT HAVING THIS SHIT! Without her, it’d still be the Kennedy & Trump Center, because it is very normal to put your name on someone else’s memorial, it just is.

However, Cooper imposed a new requirement in the case, ruling that the government must give 30 days’ notice to the court of any changes in the center’s renovation plans, “including but not limited to any ‘demolition’ of the Center’s main building.” The Trump administration has been ordered to provide an update by next Wednesday.

Well if there’s one thing this administration is known for it’s the ability to follow court orders. I’m sure everything is going to be just fine and the Kennedy Center isn’t going to get torn down in the middle of the night sometime soon.

But no matter what happens, this administration is headed by a giant tantrum-throwing pissbaby and staffed up with his rotten little lickspittles, and until that changes, we all lose.

So let’s change that soon!

OPEN THREAD!

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