Wonkette

Wonkette

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
2hEdited

"Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent" "His goal for the inscription of Mr. Trump’s name is to make it “as big as it can get,” he said."

You know this guy is in the Epstein Files.

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
2h

Years ago (in the Before Times), my parents visited Washington, DC. They came back and regaled me and my sister with tales about how beautiful it was, how historic, how inspiring, etc. I immediately added "Visit DC" to my bucket list of destinations.

Now, you couldn't catch me dead in what appears to be quickly becoming a trashy off-brand-Dollar General version of the capital city in Idiocracy.

86 47 FFS.

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