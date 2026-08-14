Ho ho, Kennedy Center board of directors, aren’t you the cleverest of assholes.

You will recall that earlier this summer, a judge ordered that Donald Trump’s name be removed from the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, which the president had renamed after himself because he loves nothing more than slapping his name on things like a five-year-old slapping stickers that say “MINE” on everything in the house — his room, the TV, the dog, the former headquarters of the United States Institute for Peace, you get the idea.

The judge’s order sent Trump into such a paroxysm of rage that we thought it might finally be the event that made It Happen, by which we mean his brain literally exploding. He took to TruthSocial to write a couple of long rants excoriating the judge for being nominated by Barack Hussein Obama, indulging in his usual self-pity about how poorly everyone treats him, and then saying if he can’t renovate the Kennedy Center the way he wants, then fine, he would turn the project over to Congress and go home.

As a sidenote, the judge did not forbid Trump and his hand-picked board of lackeys from remodeling the Kennedy Center (though we have to say marble armrests do not sound comfy!). What he said was that since Congress wrote the laws creating and naming the Center, only Congress could write a law renaming it. He was perfectly happy to let the remodeling go forward so long as the Kennedy Center board came up with a plan to follow the law while doing it.

Trump is appealing that judge’s order. In the meantime, the board came up with a workaround that, while obviously violating the spirit of the judge’s order, may or may not violate the letter of it:

According to the resolution approved by the Trump-allied board, the inscription underneath the institution’s name would read: “Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.”

See, judge? We’re not renaming the Kennedy Center — a memorial to an assassinated president — after Trump. We are just chiseling his name in giant letters on the outside of the building to satisfy his requirement that he get to put his name on everything to mark his territory the same way your dog pisses on every tree and telephone pole he passes when you walk him.

It’s clever, in the same way that a child finding a bedtime loophole is clever. But it may not violate the judge’s original order, which talks a lot about removing any signage naming the Center for anyone other than John F. Kennedy but says nothing about a prohibition on any signs or verbiage that thank Trump for his beneficence.

Though there was this:

Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent and a longtime Trump ally who sits on the board, said the trustees acted out of a desire to make the Kennedy Center more of a sought-after sightseeing destination. His goal for the inscription of Mr. Trump’s name is to make it “as big as it can get,” he said.

They are definitely very purposely defying the spirit of the judge’s original order, and it remains to be seen if that will be enough for him to tell them to pound sand. We very much hope he does. Let them appeal that too.

The order on Thursday also presented some other options for honoring Trump, such as renaming the grounds of the Kennedy Center the “President Donald J. Trump Plaza.” Trump’s answer to this will be “Why not both,” but we all know seeing his name on letters on the building’s face, right below the official name of The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, is about the only thing that can really stir his withered and lifeless nethers.

There was also this:

“It is hereby resolved,” the measure said, “that the center desires to recognize and honor President Trump’s existential and unprecedented contributions to the survival of the center by all legal means.”

Bad enough we have to hear about any of this, but could these barbarians at least have the decency to use the word existential correctly?

Trump and his minions are far and away the pettiest, most cultish, lame-brained, venal sacks of elephant crap to ever walk the halls of American power. Not to mention exhausting. There is no legal loss that they will not immediately set to work trying to figure out a bad faith way to get around.

Trump’s people also lost at the Supreme Court in their effort to end birthright citizenship. So now they are trying to redefine citizenship in a flagrant attempt to get around the SCOTUS ruling, using the novel legal doctrine of Sure we lost, but what if we pretend we didn’t.

The administration has done the same thing on tariffs. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court back in February knocked down Trump’s attempt to unilaterally impose tariffs on foreign goods. That lasted for a few months, until the administration unveiled new tariffs on other countries under a different legal authority, one that, according to The Wall Street Journal, “can remain indefinitely and be unilaterally altered by the president.”

Even when “complying” with the order to take Trump’s name off the Kennedy Center, management left up a giant tarp covering most of the area where his name was, which also covers up most of the Center’s official name. Which to us is also violating the spirit of the judge’s order. And Trump’s lackeys know it.

It’s governance by Know what I mean, nudge nudge, say no more. We can’t wait until we can get to governance by fumigating the entire federal government when Trump is mercifully gone from all our lives.

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