We have to keep saying it, as we chronicle the rending of the MAGA movement, indeed the rending of the entire historical Republican coalition, especially from a foreign policy/religious perspective, but under no circumstances do you have to hand it to Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Or Tucker Carlson. Or Megyn Kelly. Or whoever’s batshit clock is stopping on “sane” for isolated moments in time.)

Greene made a speech last week at the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity in Texas, and clips started hitting the internet yesterday. And oh boy, did she spill the tea. If she had gay friends and was a cool and good person who deserved fellowship and fun, we might say something like “Ooh, Marjorita! Come and sit by me if you are going to spill all this tea!”

But she doesn’t and she isn’t and she doesn’t so we won’t.

But we enjoyed this Marge Moment of making fun of Kash Kant FBI Good Patel, which was part of a horrifying story she told about what a damnable tumor on humanity Donald Trump really is. She was talking about receiving death threats when she ended up on Trump’s bad side over her desire for accountability for all the child rapists in the Epstein Files, whoever they are. Trump has a problem with the “whoever” they are, because we guess all the child rapists in the Epstein Files are just on his Christmas card list, or maybe they’re always showing up when he passes a mirror. How would we know? (Only one way to find out for sure who is a child rapist in the Epstein Files!)

So she reached out to people about the death threats, when people started calling her a “traitor”:

GREENE: I started getting death threats, and it was about me being called a traitor. It was “you’re a traitor, you deserve to die.” “You’re a traitor, we’re gonna kill you.” “You’re a traitor.” But the one that came in, and they kept coming, on my son, my youngest, my baby boy. “Were going to snuff out his life.” “We’re going to put a bullet in his head.” “Marjorie Traitor Greene.” So I sent those to the president, texted him directly. I also sent them to Susie Wiles and James Blair. And I also sent them to the vice president, JD Vance, Kash Patel. I sent them to all those people. I got no response from Susie Wiles. None. And she’s a mother, and a grandmother, and a woman. I got no response from James Blair, because he only cares about making money on campaigns. I did hear from Kash Patel. He said “On it.” But I haven’t heard from him since. [laughs[ I don’t know what he’s on.

And the crowd went wild! At the Ron Paul Center. Making fun of Kash. Not at the National Center For The En-wokening Of Marxist Pronouns. The whole crowd lost it laughing, and that’s just after SNL brought Aziz Ansari on to humiliate Ka$h.

So, combine this with his Ka$h Kant Sue Good lawsuit against The Atlantic about his alleged Basic Bitch On Spring Break drinking habits, and he’s getting fired soon.

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Back to Greene at the Ron Paul center, she continued, telling the crowd what Trump said directly to her about the death threats against her son:

GREENE: And then I heard back frrom Donald Trump. I saved these text messages— I’ll probably get put in jail if I release them publicly, but I saved them — where Donald Trump proceeded to tell me that it was my fault and that I deserve it. If my son gets killed, I deserve it because I was a “traitor” to him. That is our president of the United States. That’s the man that says “MAGA” is whatever he wants it to be.

That does sounds like him.

The clip above ends with Greene saying that Trump indeed changed everything for her, and so did serving in Congress and seeing “what a bunch of liars they all are.” Look at her now!

An extended version features Greene explaining that the people currently in power, the Republicans, have zero intention of doing anything they ran on doing, because “they’re bought and paid for.” She does a bit of that thing she’s always done where she claims DC is a “foreign country,” that it is indeed run by a foreign government, and you know which one she is talking about. She isn’t coy about it in the clip, she is with Her People. Probably a few of those in attendance were nodding along with her when she started making those Jewish Space Laser accusations a while back.

So it’s an MTG mixed bag, as usual of late!

Again, you don’t have to hand it to her. We are simply here to watch white conservatives destroy themselves and each other. We have no idea what Greene’s eventual plans are, but we guarantee that she wouldn’t be speaking out like this if she didn’t think MAGA was absolutely done for, dead, signed, sealed, delivered, off the menu, 86-ed forever.

She said as much herself in the speech, and in the tweet promoting it below. That she couldn’t believe Trump wouldn’t release the Epstein Files, because uh oh, turns out it’s not full of Bill and Hillary Clinton, it’s at the very least full of people who are beloved of Donald Trump, if he isn’t the literal star himself. “My friends are going to get hurt,” Trump pleaded, to try to get her to take her name off the discharge petition to release the Files. “He said his friends would get hurt if we release the Epstein Files. He said, ‘Marjorie, these are good people, these are people you know at Mar-a-Lago. People in Palm Beach, they’re going to bet hurt by this.’”

(Every time Trump talks about “his friends” getting hurt by the Epstein Files, we’re reminded how often he speaks of himself in the third person, and how he doesn’t have any real friends. He was asking Marjorie Taylor Greene for a friend, obviously!)

“That’s when MAGA died,” she said. “That’s when the entire thing shattered for me.”

You can watch that whole clip here, and there are a bunch more clips if you enjoy watching Marjorie Taylor Greene speeches.

We’re sure the White House is pretty PO-ed, though, especially now that Marge has de-fanged their favorite insult they repeat over and over again — alternating of course with when they tell normal people that they “sound vaccinated” — namely that she has “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” They think it wins arguments, that people who don’t eat paste out off their siblings’ buttcracks find it clever, witty, a sick burn.

And now here is MTG saying she indeed has TDS: Trump Disappointment Syndrome.

Which sucks because Donald Trump also has TDS, by which we mean Trump Dementia Syndrome and maybe an acute case of Trump Diaper Syndrome, at least that’s the rumor we’ve heard.

In summary and in conclusion, now you’re thinking about Trump sharting in his underwear.

Haha, bye!

[Daily Beast]

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