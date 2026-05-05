Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Trump Disappointment Syndrome is pretty clever, TBH.

Reply
Share
18 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
2h

“That didn't happen.

And if it did, it wasn't that bad.

And if it was, that's not a big deal.

And if it is, that's not my fault.

And if it was, I didn't mean it.

And if I did, you deserved it.”

— The Narcissist’s Prayer, Dr. Supriya McKenna

Reply
Share
5 replies
427 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture