It's been a good long while since President Joe Biden has had one of these bilateral visits at the White House. But today, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in town, and he and Biden are going to do one of those joint news conferences. We imagine it'll be one of those things where a reporter asks Sunak a normal question, and then will say "Joe Biden why did you put woke transgender Bud Light M&Ms on the debt ceiling?" and Fox News will criticize Biden for acting like that wasn't a normal question.

Or something.

Watch a news conference!

www.youtube.com

