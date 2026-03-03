Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
3h

So they can’t testify publically, but it’s ok we’ll just leak their testimony regardless because we need to have Hilary reacting to bobo asking about pizzagate.

I’d still vote for her again today. Arguably the best Clinton option.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

I kept hoping the Clintons would answer each question by starting with "In reference to Donald Trump and his best friend, Jeffrey Epstein..."

Reply
Share
266 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture