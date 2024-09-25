Kevin Roberts, the Project 2025 head guy, denies he told his colleagues 20 years ago about killing a neighbor’s puppy with a shovel for barking too much. Does not deny wanting to outlaw birth control, the rest of it. (The Guardian)

It’s safe to say Jeff Tiedrich does not care for the Daily Beast’s explanation that unlike that lazy press-shy Kamala Harris, Donald Trump is working from home. (Tiedrich)

Jessica Valenti on Kamala Harris’s “groundbreaking” speech on abortion: She didn’t just talk about the need for medically necessary abortions (which can be medically necessary!); she talked about Amber Nicole Thurman’s plan for her life. What that would look like, and whose choice it was to make. Her family plan. (Abortion, Every Day)

Meanwhile, Harris wants to dismantle the filibuster regarding abortion rights (HuffPost) so Joe Manchin is not endorsing her wank wank wank no link who cares.

“I should have been DA,” Kimberly Guilfoyle seethes to herself and anyone around her. “I should be DA.” REEE REEEE REEEE REEEE. (Gift link New York Times)

The Iranian hackers all up in the Trump campaign’s inbox are still going strong, and now they’re sending their shit to Judd Legum, who notes that while some of the emails he’s received are newsworthy, the bad of “publish all this stolen shit” outweighs the good, since there’s nothing absolutely necessary to know in them. And then he notes how the national media once made him a villain for sharing risotto with John Podesta or something, and they are in fact a bunch of cocks. (Popular Info)

Harvard IOP poll of the youngs looking good. Harvard IOP poll of the youngs looking real good. If I recall (I’m not looking it up) I think this poll previously had Joe Biden literally losing youngs to Trump. Oh, I didn’t have to look it up; the previous poll had Biden only taking 50 percent :/ (The Crimson)

This blogger — the just a mom on the campaign trail “independent” media lady who called Jill Biden “Lady Macbeth” and describes herself as “nuanced” in her RFK Jr. coverage (I think that means she hates vaccines) — claims that Olivia Nuzzi was like off her nut chasing him around, that he kept blocking her but she just kept escalating her unsolicited porns at him! I mean maybe. That’s weird though. (Jessica Reed Kraus)

NPR’s David Folkenflik thinks it’s bad that Olivia Nuzzi I WILL NOT BE IGNORED DANned at RFK Jr., or whatever the fuck happened there, either way. I’m pretty shocked by all the journalists acting like this is all no big, honestly! (Interview with Marisa Kabas at The Handbasket) Tom Scocca is harsher and meaner. (Paywalled, >:-[ Indignity)

Violent fucked up racism ahead: Okay, well, the young Black man who had the n-word carved into his chest by a (now gone, obviously) swim team teammate was not in fact suspended from Gettysburg College pending investigation. So that’s great! Instead, he was dismissed from the swim team after he complained. WHAT? (USA Today)

Hi remember when New York City Mayor (sigh) Eric Adams was loudly jerking off about how NYC had TOO MANY MIGRANTS in the shelters and they were doing ALL THE CRIME? Well I guess his administration blocking caseworkers for the people in the shelters, so that they couldn’t get work papers and get out of the shelters, was supposed to … help … that. Somehow. Sorry we haven’t covered all the crazy arrests and investigations and resignations and corruptions in his administration yet, I assume we will get to it! (The City)

It is the year of our lord 2024, and Florida’s back on abstinence only education. Have they considered that even the godliest among them, like, you know, Donald Trump and Mark Robinson, can’t keep their dicks where they belong and perhaps the kids should be told about rubbers and such? No. No they have not. (Sun-Sentinel)

Oh right, Mark Robinson thinks elementary school children shouldn’t learn science. Not, like, bad science, like evolution and climate change. Any science. (WRAL)

I happen to think that a big wave of young men turning toward religion — like, more religious than their female counterparts — doesn’t portend anything at all good. I’m sure that’s just me. (Dynuz)

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has a pretty one-track mind about “responsible budget” and is often a no-fun nag about awesome things like, say, A CHILD TAX CREDIT while yammering on about cleaning your room and not increasing the deficit. But their analysis of Trump’s “no taxes on overtime” is SO MAD. It’s SO MAD. Also, it’s true. (CRFB)

Bloated car sizes are killing more people. Joe Biden’s NHTSA is trying to do something about it. (Fast Company)

When FDR proposed a maximum income of roughly half a million dollars in money today :) (Interfluidity)

I will make the Blood Sangria. Or one of the other 62 Halloween recipes or five. (Delish)

