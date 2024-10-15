Trying to recapture the excitement of 2020, when Donald Trump supporters held big “boat parades” and Joe Biden supporters did not — thus proving that Trump won the election — dozens of Trumpers and their boats showed up for what was advertised as “The ULTIMATE Trump Boat Parade” Sunday in Jupiter, Florida.

The event was promoted online by Donald Trump’s other failson Eric, and featured Eric and his wife Lara, co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Video posted to social media showed the couple riding on a boat with a great big bust of the big man, and Eric and Lara’s small kids on the bow, without life jackets.

But it’s OK, because requiring kids to wear a flotation device is big government tyranny.

Happily for the kids, this time the flotilla didn’t involve any little Trump boats getting swamped by the wakes of great big Trump boats, as happened several times in 2020.

Less happily for America, the boat parade was joined by a boatload of neo-Nazis flying swastika flags along with its great big Trump flags. Video taken by one of the guys aboard Boaty McNaziFace and reposted on Twitter by “Patriot Takes” showed the occupants shouting “Hail Trump,” “make America white again!” and “whoo-woo.” One held aloft a photo of MyPillow guy Mike Lindell with a fake price of $14.88, because that’s the sort of thing these Nazi fucks think is hi-larious isn’t it cute that Dok didn’t know about the entirely real MyPillow pricing?

Real ad from the MyPillow website showing MyPillows for $14.88 TODAY, weeks after Mike Lindell claimed he didn’t know anything about the Nazis and 1488.

Meidas Touch also reports that the creeps “can also be heard yelling the n-word and mentioning ‘Jews,’” although we didn’t crank the volume or replay the video a bunch of times to confirm it.

Mary Trump, the Great Man’s estranged niece, tweeted photos of the creeps with the simple comment “What the fuck are we even doing?”

All the Blue Checkmarks on Twitter and several people who said they had been at the boat parade agreed that there are no Nazi Trump supporters, or even any racist Trump supporters, so obviously the guys in the boat were antifa infiltrators, federal agents, or possibly even Harris campaign operatives seeking to make Trump look bad.

It’s certainly a mystery why Nazis might be attracted to Trump’s cult of personality, which regularly dehumanizes people of color and calls immigrants animals who are poisoning the blood of America, and promises a purge of all Trump’s political enemies.

In a statement, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that

“Kamala’s supporters are reaching all-time lows. Social media posts show that genuine Trump supporters identified these idiots as liberal activists trying to create fake news. They clearly responded accordingly. President Trump is steadfast in the fight against bigotry, he has been a leader against anti-Semitism at home and abroad and abhors the hatred implied in these images. As President, he worked to expand the protections of the Civil Rights Act to include Americans threatened by anti-Semitism. This dangerous rhetoric is unacceptable and totally goes against everything President Trump stands for as he works to restore our nation’s greatness.”

The proof that the guys on Das Motorboat were really “liberal activists” consisted of Trumpers saying they had to be, and that’s what you call ironclad evidence.

Now, in the interest of offering positive reinforcement for good behavior, we must note that at least one participant in the Trump flotilla gave the Nazis the kind of greeting all Nazis deserve, even if the video was reposted with an evidence-free insistence that the boat guys couldn’t possibly be real Trump fans.

One of the boat Nazis was identified on Twitter as Jon Minadeo, the leader of a nice little neo-Nazi group the “Goyim Defense League” (GDL) — there’s that Nazi wit again! — that flew swastika flags at Disney World last year, and which previously hung a banner over a freeway in Los Angeles reading “Kanye was right about the Jews.”

Then again, as one genius with a blue checkmark insisted, the GDL itself is probably really The Jews too, stirring up antisemitism to make antisemites look bad.

There remain 21 days until the election for the racism and idiocy to ramp up further.

