Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
43m

It’s Java! More about your hed gif here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/javas-terrible-table-manners

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/0541ebb1-b23b-40df-8bb3-f038c456f7bd?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
15 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
35m

I already hate flying, and now I have to obsess about whether the seatback entertainment screen is contaminated with crotch lice? 🤢🤢🤢

Reply
Share
8 replies
111 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture