Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, what terrible things shall we learn today? Let’s learn them together!

The American president is tired of all this ceasefire negotiation shit, he really doesn’t care, do U? (Tiedrich)

Why would you make the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency the new director of national intelligence? I have literally no idea. Oh wait: “Pulte has used his perch at the housing finance regulator to push for investigations into Trump’s perceived political enemies.” So director of national intelligence will be perfect then! (Politico)

Clouds of dead bugs and maybe getting struck by lightning! Trump’s hilarious sad UFC Fight and Has-Beens Fair seems like it might not be awesome! (Paywalled, but if you have a subscription already, the Bulwark) Ohhhh, his Has-Beens Fair is a private corporation and companies can put money right in his pocket? I never would have wait yes I would. (Tiedrich again)

Meanwhile, federal judge says Trump LIED about the need to shut down the Kennedy Center? That doesn’t sound right! (Our Liz at Law and Chaos)

AOC for president, yes, correct. (Liberal Currents)

A LOT of our longtime subscribers are having to cancel. If you are able and just never got around to it, we invite you to LOVE US! We have so many writers to feed and mouths to yell out of!

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How many Republicans does James Talarico need to flip to win Texas? Not that many actually! (G. Elliott Morris)

I know Evan already wrote at you about Jon Ossoff’s Atlanta speech, but here’s a transcript anyway, since we are readers. (Jon Ossoff)

The indefatigable Bolts has like 100 damn elections to watch in June. Damn Bolts! (Bolts)

If you need any of the thousands of press releases the DOJ deleted about the January 6ers they arrested, Lawfare got em just for you. (Lawfare)

Greg Bovino’s Nazi Fascist Field Trip Funtimes! (LOLGOP)

Happy birthday to my graybeard son! I made you once again this tres leches cake. (Tastes Better From Scratch)

Please don’t scratch your puss/junk and then smear your fingers all over the seatback entertainment screen. (Fodor’s)

Parties upcoming! MONTREAL (June 14), JUST ADDED DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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