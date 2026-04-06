Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
1h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-crested-tit-warbler

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/07fb3f83-e416-4070-a57a-6559399f650f?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy
1h

I bought some fishing stuff like trout bait and fishing line. I am now getting ads for fishnet stockings.

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