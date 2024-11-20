Oh my goodness, I forgot to CALL FOR YOUR ETSYS! Are you a maker of crafty things and art and … other stuff? Do you need to be in our Black Friday Buy Nothing Except These Handmade Wonker Awesome Things Roundup? YES YOU ARE and YES YOU DO. Email rebecca at wonkette dot com with a link to your online store please! We love you! And do it ASAP please, don’t make me add stuff to the thing on a holiday. Okay. Still love you, but I know you too.

Now on to things to read!

Sure, fuck it, Dr. Oz for head of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, fuck it. (Independent UK)

The Bro Economy: Crypto, day trading, and sports betting. Oh, won’t we all get rich quick! (Annie Lowrey at The Atlantic) Paywalled, but I know a damn lot of you already subscribe to the Bulwark so: Trump’s magnificent coming crypto corruption! (The Bulwark)

Things to do before Trump takes office. Have you updated your passports? (Teen Vogue) How to survive the broligarchy. (Carole Cadwalladr at The Guardian)

I agree, Maddow Blog, the Senate Democrats should do something! As opposed to … well seems like not much at the moment!

Well of course Joe and Mika are afraid Trump’s going to retribution them. I am too! They’re probably higher on the vengeance list than Wonkette is though. (CNN)

Connie Schultz writes about her husband Sherrod Brown’s loss in Ohio. They’re both such fine people. (Connie Schultz)

Once again, fuck Ted Cruz. (Huff Post)

Yikes, Buzzfeed’s “AI” ads are being really gross! (404 Media)

Pro Publica with some more blockbuster/terrible reporting on insurance companies (United Health this time) flagging people using “too much” mental health services and limiting their benefits. Illegal? You know it! (Pro Publica)

New cult just dropped. Meet Building Atlantis! (Distractify)

Hey, here’s Evan and God! (God podcast)