As much as I may believe that it is entirely unseemly to call a grown man who is not a cartoon “Tommy* Tuberville,” Tommy Tuberville is a 69-year-old man who has been speaking English all of his life and should probably know most of our more common terms.

For instance, abortion, as a medical procedure, is the termination of a pregnancy while one is still pregnant with a fetus that, in cases where there is nothing life-threatening happening, could not survive outside the womb.

Once the baby exits the womb, however, that is homicide. Or infanticide, if you want to get real specific about it.

This comes up because, once again, Tommy Tuberville is echoing Trump by claiming that post-birth abortions are a thing.

“You have to give it to the Democrats, progressive Left; they’re all in on abortion, anytime, anyplace, on the public dime,” Tuberville said on a podcast on Tuesday. “They’re for abortion anytime, sometimes past the birth of the baby.”

So, first of all — we are not in favor of abortion “anyplace.” I am vehemently opposed to anyone having an abortion or any other medical procedure at the table where I am eating, as it is both rude and unsanitary. Neither I nor anyone else I know would recommend one have an abortion on a rollercoaster, or on a flight to the Maldives, or in the dressing room at Nordstrom Rack. We would all prefer that abortions occur in clean, sterile environments.

That being said, it is deeply concerning that both Tuberville and Trump are going around telling people that it is entirely legal to execute newborn babies, because you never know who is going to hear that and decide “Hey, if it’s legal, I think I’ll go kill me a newborn baby.”

It could happen.

But the real sick thing here is that, you know, we all know that’s not what either of them is talking about. They’re talking about palliative care, the standard procedure that happens when a child is born who will not survive more than a few minutes or hours after birth.

Donate Just Once!

It was repulsive before, but it’s extra grotesque and extra cruel now that Republican politicians are forcing people to give birth to babies with no chance of survival. What is it, exactly, that they want doctors to do when babies are born with their brains on the outside of their heads or other fatal fetal anomalies? They don’t want the women to have abortions, they don’t want the doctors to do all they can to make the babies comfortable before they pass on, what is it that they want?

I sent a message to Tuberville asking him some of these questions I have. I doubt he will write back. But it would be really nice if people in the more “legitimate” media could be just a little harsher with this nonsense as well so that we don’t have people going around making this claim — or anyone thinking that homicide is legal.

PREVIOUSLY: