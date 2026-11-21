Of all the batshit right-wing internet shows out there, there is one that holds a very special place in my heart. That show stars Dave Rubin, Jillian Michaels, Dr. Drew Pinsky, and Sage Steele and is called Actual Friends, in case you for some reason thought that Dave Rubin did not have friends, because he does so have friends and they like him enough to do a YouTube show with him and think he is very cool and smart and funny.

As we all know, in order to be a conservative, one either has to be cruel or one has to be stupid, and while the trend these days is to lean into the cruelty, the Actual Friends go the other direction. They lean into the stupid. The deeply, deeply stupid, and they do it while telling you how smart they are. Honestly, it’s pretty incredible.

Those of you unschooled in the lore of this show, however, may not be aware that this was not the original cast of actual, real life friends who aren’t embarrassed to be seen in public with Dave Rubin. Rather, the original Actual Friends lineup consisted of Rubin, Michaels, Steele, and Russell Brand, who you may be aware was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison on rape and sexual assault charges.

This week, Dave Rubin and the Actual Friends took some time to confront that situation and share their thoughts and reactions to it, and, well, it was something.

The first thing you need to know here is that they do not seem to have received the same memo that Megyn Kelly and the rest of the Right got — the one where they are supposed to claim that he is actually innocent of the charges and that the (at least) 17 women who have so far publicly accused him of sexual assault were all lying whores. Rather, they seemed to accept that he was guilty, but wrestled quite a bit with whether or not he should actually be punished for it.

While he eventually did come down on the side of believing that Brand should serve time for his crimes, Dr. Drew kicked things off by sharing that he was initially very concerned about the impact that sending Brand to prison could have on people in recovery — because why even bother getting off of heroin if you could possibly be charged for crimes you committed while on it? Is that fair?

“I'll try a little bit,” he started, “because I think I got it wrong from the beginning, and I always like to set myself straight and apologize where I can and, you know, follow where I made mistakes, acknowledge them.”

Wow. Such accountability.

“And at the beginning,” he continued, “I was saying, ‘Wow, if every drug addict, sex addict who did horrible stuff, which he's written about, been clear about, uh, is sort of held accountable for every single thing they did, I don't know how we'd ever get to recovery for these people.’ And lo and behold, when he was sent to prison, my patients started calling like, ‘Oh my god, do I have to … are my amends now with a different measuring stick? Do I have to call people and make amends that I didn't do?’”

If they raped someone? And had previously skipped over that one? I would imagine so. And if one’s measuring stick did not previously include sexual assault, then that, too, is something that would need to be amended.

Additionally, having been under the influence of drugs is not generally a mitigating factor in a crime unless the person didn’t know they had been drugged or it was some kind of Ambien situation — if anything, it’s an aggravating factor. Like, if you are drunk and drive your car into someone, you’re going to be in more trouble than if you were sober.

“Look,” Dr. Drew explained, “half of them were so effed up when they were using they didn't know who they did what to, they were in their disease, and so I was like ‘You know, Let's try to be kind,’ but the reality is there was outrageousness, there was lack of consent, there was enough violations of women, where there needed to be some accountability and I would argue that I didn't see humility. I didn't see accountability on part of Russell and now hope, I suspect, we will.”

Yeah, that’s not going to be happening.

Naturally, Rubin was the one who tried the hardest to make the case that, even if he did rape some ladies here and there 20 years ago, it was unfair to charge and convict him for that. Why? Well, for one, there are other rapists in the UK who haven’t been convicted yet, and they’re not even white people.

“Um, I think there is something interesting to Elon's point of the Pakistani and 250,000, you know, uh, British girls that were and it's not just, I mean it was abused in the most like sick twisted ways that you can't even you literally cannot even imagine, like out of a Saw movie. Um, and and very few people have paid the price for that and he's paying the price for this.”

I do love that they refer to this as ‘Elon’s point’ as though he did more than reply ‘unjust’ to a tweet from someone who was making this point.

For what it’s worth, British police have been investigating the “grooming gangs scandal” for well over a decade at this point and many, many people have been charged and convicted. It’s just a more complicated situation than “one easily identified famous guy sexually assaults multiple women” and will therefore take more time.

You know, I will tell you, I have had approximately 80 million conversations about “We know prison as we’re doing it is cruel and inhumane and doesn’t work to rehabilitate people or deter them from committing crimes, what is a better solution?” and the only time I have ever heard someone say “Well, since there are so many other rapists and murderers out there who haven’t been convicted, why bother at all?” is when they were being a dick and deliberately mischaracterizing someone else’s argument. But it’s Dave Rubin and he’s only suggesting that it apply to famous white conservative men, so whatevs.

Both Rubin and Steele gestured towards the idea that perhaps it was unfair to prosecute Brand for these crimes because many of them took place 20 years ago when he was on regular drugs and also the drug of “celebrity,” and that he was now a good person who brings his Bible with him everywhere and would thus never hurt anyone.

As we all know, no one who has gone around carrying a Bible has ever sexually assaulted anyone.

The other thing that “troubled” Rubin and Steele was the fact that this is taking place in the UK, and they are probably just prosecuting him for rape because he is a conservative and a Christian and they totally hate that there. Again, it’s not that they think he’s innocent, just that maybe it was unfair to prosecute him for these crimes, somehow.

Towards the end of the segment, Steele “wrestled” with whether or not they had done the right thing by inviting him to be a part of the show in the first place after he had already been accused of sexual assault by several women. She concluded that they did, because hey! He hadn’t been convicted yet and seemed like a real nice and likeable guy.

For her part, Jillian Michaels actually got things mixed up the other way around, thinking that the crime he was sentenced for was one involving a 16-year-old girl — but that one is actually still being investigated and he hasn’t been charged for it yet. She spent most of the interview kind of twisting her face around and sighing and not really being sure how to get fully on board with the various excuses for his behavior.

And that’s really saying something because she’s definitely spent the last week or so totally unable to get over the fabulous genius of Nick Fuentes and trying find some way to excuse his (not raping, just your garden-variety neo-Nazi) behavior.

“He is smart, charismatic, good-looking; it makes him formidable. […] Nick Fuentes doesn’t lie to you like everybody else does; he is exactly who he is. He names real grievances,” she explained on her own show, Keeping It Real with Jillian Michaels. (No, really, it’s actually called that.)

In an appearance on the Chicks on the Right podcast, she gushed over him again, unable to believe that someone so fabulously brilliant could be so hateful.

“Well, that's … so like … can he be redeemed? Like is there a way to … like … ‘You don't really hate brown people and Black people, do you? You don't really hate the Jews, do you?’” she said, in a pleading voice while making a ‘begging’ motion with her hands, while one of the hosts pointed out that he also really hates women, which Michaels also hoped wasn’t “really” true. (Spoiler: it is very much true!)

Michaels then went on to talk about how, “as a mom” she just wants to hug him.

I mean, really. He’s just so cuddly! Who among us could see him on their screen discussing his dream of sending every woman in America to the “breeding gulags” and not think “I can change him with my love”?!

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Michaels, it should be said, is relatively new to conservative thought and to political thought in general. Possibly all thought, entirely, other than whatever thought it took her to starve and shame overweight people over the course of however many seasons of The Biggest Loser. She claims to have “left the Left” back during COVID times when no one on the Left, including her own mother, wanted to listen to her inane conspiracy theories about the virus.

However, it seems as though she’s not yet 100 percent clear on which terrible men she’s supposed to defend and how she’s supposed to go about doing it. Is rape still bad if it’s a famous conservative white guy doing it? Is it that bad for someone to express their admiration for Hitler? Even if it is, are these perhaps the kind of things that can be fixed with a big ol’ bear hug? It’s just so hard to know!

I say, give her a year and she’ll fully get on board “All of those women are just lying sluts who were mad he didn’t send them flowers afterwards” and the “Can’t you take a joke? Obviously he’s just kidding! No enemies to the Right!” trains.



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